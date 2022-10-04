Harry’s Released Stylish New Razors, Made In Collaboration With Matte Black Coffee

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that we’re fans of Harry’s at SPY. The brand makes stylish razors and grooming supplies with replaceable heads that are affordable and ship directly to you. Crucially, the razors offer an incredibly smooth and reliable shave. In his review, our grooming writer and E-Commerce Editor Tyler Schoeber beamed that “I didn’t realize shaving could feel so effortless.”

The grooming brand’s latest effort is a new collection in collaboration with LA-based coffee shop and art space Matte Black. The razors come in a classic black and white color scheme, and the collaboration consists of a a gift set with a Harry’s Winston razor, two blade cartridges and a razor stand presented in a stylish black and white box.

Although its main focus is on creating the best razors for men at the best price, Harry’s is also a design-forward brand. Harry’s has a knack for linking up with creative brands, even those in spaces that aren’t directly tied to grooming. They’ve collaborated with an eclectic mix of stylish companies like outdoors brand Topo Designs, high-end home goods designer Tom Dixon and luxury accessories label WANT Les Essentiels.

Courtesy of Harrys

Likewise, Matte Black shares Harry’s vision of quality and style. Matte Black is a coffee shop based in downtown Los Angeles, and they’re notable for their 2D black-and-white interior design that feels like stepping into a comic strip or a Roy Lichtenstein painting.

Matte Black prioritizes sustainable practices like working directly with farmers to source coffee. Matte Black gave Harry’s Winston razor the comic strip polka-dot print treatment, meaning this gift set will come with a wow factor when it’s opened (even if you’re just gifting it to yourself).

Matte Black Coffee and Harry’s razors might not seem directly related, but for many guys, a cup of coffee and a shave are both essential parts of the morning routine (just make sure you don’t confuse your shaving bowl with your coffee mug).

The Harry’s Matte Black collaboration is available today and retails for $35.

Courtesy of Harrys

