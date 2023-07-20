The Best Indulgent Grooming Products of 2023

BEST FACE MASK

Here’s the thing: you don’t have to identify as a bro if you want to wear a Jaxon Lane Bro Mask. Anyone can wear a Bro Mask. There is no law against it. But if you really are a bro who wants to care for his skin and is comforted by gendered marketing that suggests this mask is ONLY for bros, then you know what? So be it. These hydrogel sheet masks are a favorite amongst SPY editors because they add glow and firmness to tired, sagging skin in no time. The sheets come in two pieces, so people with facial hair can use half!