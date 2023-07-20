The Best Indulgent Grooming Products of 2023
It pays to indulge. DIY pedicures are worth the hype. Bath salts and a candle can dig you out of most emotional pits. Even non-bro bros can enjoy the Bro Mask. After a grueling day where somehow nothing went right and then there was a train delay, these are the products SPY editors use to soothe.
Aromafloria Muscle Soak Recover Bubble Bath
Inside you, there are two wolves: one wolf spends his day pumping iron at the gym and the other wolf enjoys a nice long bubble bath at the end of the day. This is a product that’ll satisfy both. Aromafloria’s Muscle Soak Recover Bubble Bath is two products in one. The first product is a post-workout soak for sore muscles, and the second is a fun bubble bath. This bubble baths blend of Eucalyptus, Peppermint, and Lemongrass essential oils soothes your body while the bubbles soothe and distract the mind from the stresses of mammalian existence.
The Bath Bomb Co.
‘Kaboom’ is my favorite word for the sound an explosion makes. In fact, it’s what I shout whenever I plop a bath bomb into my tub. Kaboom! It’s a bath BOMB, after all, not a bath ball or a bath plume. These 7.5-ounce grenades of comfort will turn your bath into a bubbling cauldron of oh yeahhh. You know these bombs are “for men” because they’re not glittery or cotton candy color. No. These bath bombs are black, like the night. Like a ninja stalking the night.
Diptyque Feu De Bois (Wood Fire) Candle
There are some scents that transport me to simpler times, and the smell of a crackling wood fire is one of those. Ah, yes, I remember when I was a young lumberjack. If sickly-sweet or spicey smells don’t comfort you, may I suggest Diptyque’s Feu De Bois, which is French for ‘wood fire?” These hand-poured paraffin wax candles stink like a chimney working hard in winter. It’s a pleasant, cozy, smoky smell, the opposite of those more traditional, perfumed candles that make your room smell like chemical cupcakes.
Maude Soak No. 1
Salt is good for steaks and baths, and in a perfect world, one could eat a steak while taking a bath. But this world isn’t perfect, is it? No, friend, it isn’t. But Maude Bath Soak No. 1 can help heal it a little bit. All it takes is a scoop of these hand-harvested salt crystals from the Dead Sea tossed into warm water, and then, voila, minerals like magnesium, potassium, sulfur, zinc, and more get to work loosening up your mortal coil, with the help of musky scents like amber, cedar leaf, and lemongrass.
Jaxon Lane Bro Mask
Here’s the thing: you don’t have to identify as a bro if you want to wear a Jaxon Lane Bro Mask. Anyone can wear a Bro Mask. There is no law against it. But if you really are a bro who wants to care for his skin and is comforted by gendered marketing that suggests this mask is ONLY for bros, then you know what? So be it. These hydrogel sheet masks are a favorite amongst SPY editors because they add glow and firmness to tired, sagging skin in no time. The sheets come in two pieces, so people with facial hair can use half!
Aesop's Primrose Cleansing Masque
This product has a price tag that begs the question of its results. Can it really be worth this price tag? The answer is yes, 100 times over. Aesop’s Primrose Cleansing Masque is truly one of a kind. It has a clean, cooling tingle at the beginning and leaves the face feeling cleaner, nourished, and richer after the last rinses. The brand has a portfolio of all-vegan products and this one delivers replenishing vegetable oils to the skin.
Mod Pod Men's Relax Bourbon Foot Soak
Do you like to relax? Do you like bourbon? Do you have aching feet? Oh boy, if you answered yes to those three questions I’ve got a treat for you. Modern Podiatrist’s Bourbon Scented Foot Soak for Men is an anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory mix of Epsom salt, citric acid, and a trio of essential oils: tea tree, vanilla, and pipe tobacco. It also smells like sweet, delicious bourbon, which is a bit on-the-nose for a men’s site but we can’t help it. Quiet your barking dogs with this healing soak.
Scully & Scully Men's Luxury Calfskin Manicure Sets
Again, you don’t have to be a man to buy a product that says “men” on it. There are gender neutral options that’ll clip your nails just fine, but this kit is special. It’s hard to go wrong with Scully & Scully’s elegant calfskin manicure sets for men. The stylish 5″ x 7″ leather case snaps open and shut, keeping the stainless steel nail clippers, scissors, and tweezers inside safe. There’s also a shoehorn and a pocketknife, which aren’t really grooming-specific but they are cool.
Olaplex Nº.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
What is a hair mask? Great question. It’s not what you wear when you work spooning mac and cheese onto trays at a cafeteria, first of all. It’s like a super hair conditioner that strengthens and moisturizes your hair. And before you can say, “my hair is strong and moist enough,” you’re wrong. Your hair can’t be strong and moisturized enough. That’s where Olaplex’s Nº.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask comes in. Made for all hair types, No. 8 promises a product made from all-natural ingredients that will give your mane shine and bounce.