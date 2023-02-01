John Legend’s New Skincare Range Brings Affordability For Melanin-Rich Skin

John Legend, the stellar singer-songwriter, has just released a new skincare range called Loved01, and it aims to help treat the needs of melanin-rich skin, but in a way that doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg. The range is unisex and has been formulated with the help of dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, and it sounds great.

The launch of the product line literally happened today, and you can grab it directly from Loved01.com, or pick it up in a CVS store near you, and in both some Walmart store and their online store as of March 2023. The range will also apparently be on CVS.com, but we couldn’t find it at the time of writing this. We’re excited about it though, and can’t wait to test it to see if it can sit amongst the best skincare sets for men.

Dermatologically-Approved Skincare At A Good Price

The skincare range is launching with six different products, all with different aims and uses. You can grab a face and body wash, an exfoliating cleanser, a shaving cream, a toning mist, a face and body moisturizer, and a face and body oil right now. It’s a solid lineup of products to begin with, and we’re assuming there will be more further down the line. We’re definitely expecting it to appear in our list of the best skincare products for Black men once we’ve had someone test it.

Each of these is specifically designed to offer more effective care for complexions of color, which can often be forgotten with standard products, or not have their needs met, but the product range is also capable of addressing issues universal to all skin types. It’s a worthy aim, but one of the best things about the range is the pricing.

Skincare can cost a lot, as anybody who’s invested in a good moisturizer will know, but the Loved01 range will all cost between $10 and $15, depending on the specific product. It’s a wonderful way to make sure that more people can keep themselves looking vibrant and healthy. After all, if John Legend has managed to find a way for us to all look as young as he does at 44, then we’d be fools not to try it.