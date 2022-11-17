Review: Get That Natural Glow With This SPF-Infused Moisturizer From La Roche-Posay

It’s easy to underestimate the value of a stellar moisturizer, at least, until you find one. And that’s what we found in La Roche-Posay SPF Moisturizer.

We’ve discussed how to match your moisturizer to your skin type, why using sunscreen is an essential step, and how drugstore moisturizers have finally leveled up. No matter what kind of complexion you have, hydration is essential for a healthy glow. But how do you know which product to choose for your natural glow?

We faced this exact conundrum in the quest for the best face moisturizer. Despite regular sunscreen use, spending many summers on the beach left our skin in need of repair.

We had tried many moisturizers. Some of them were rich creams that left residue, while other lotions faded within an hour. Then after finding La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Double Face Repair Moisturizer with SPF, and the healing began.

The concept of this SPF face moisturizer immediately drew our attention and over 24,000 positive Amazon reviews boosted our interest. A moisturizer with enough SPF to protect us from more sun damage and prebiotics to restore our glow — jackpot.

Pros Dermatologically tested for all skin types, especially sensitive

Oil and fragrance-free

Lightweight texture

Affordable

Good customer service Cons Tests on animals

La Roche-Posay SPF Moisturizer Ingredients

Based in France, La Roche-Posay stays ahead of skincare developments by partnering with dermatologists. Strictly adhering to global standards for excellence, the company states it draws from 750-plus studies and 25 years of extensive research to bring you skincare that gets results. Instead of including fragrances, oils, alcohol, and parabens, La Roche-Posay went for a light and natural approach to hydrating skin with good ingredients in their SPF moisturizer.

Some have called this moisturizer a “miracle” due to its lightweight, non-greasy texture and powerful effects. This is likely due to its unique combo of ingredients, listed below:

La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water is a natural antioxidant that protects skin from the rays of the sun and pollution in the air.

is a natural antioxidant that protects skin from the rays of the sun and pollution in the air. Ceramide-3 helps the skin preserve moisture to combat dryness.

helps the skin preserve moisture to combat dryness. Niacinamide soothes and restores skin.

How La Roche-Posay SPF Moisturizer Works

Michael Berman | SPY

Advertised as recommended by 90,000 global dermatologists, La Roche-Posay SPF Moisturizer helps protect restore healthy skin. SPF is now being included more in moisturizers which is great — we’ve previously had to buy the two items separately so it’s nice to see them together here.

Typically, most men would need a quarter-sized amount to cover their faces. We like to double up on that, covering our face and neck, especially in the colder months.

Ideal for sensitive, normal/combination, and dry skin, this SPF moisturizer has seen many success stories from users, ours included. La Roche-Posay’s moisturizer hydrates and protects, allowing you to show the world the best version of yourself.

This lotion lasts for 48 hours, works well with all skin types, and even with the inclusion of the SPF 30 protection, it’s still sold at an affordable price point.

La Roche-Posay SPF Moisturizer Performance

Michael Berman | SPY

We’ve been using La Roche-Posay SPF Moisturizer twice daily for several weeks. The best way to use this moisturizer is immediately after washing your face to ensure application to clean skin, ready to absorb the product.

Applying it in gentle, circular motions to our face and neck, as directed, has brought noticeable relief. It’s like a soothing massage for the face. The juju from this clean lotion is immediately felt after application, it’s almost like washing your face with fresh spring water.

It wasn’t until after using the La Roche-Posay moisturizer that we found how other heavily fragranced, oily moisturizers negatively impacted our sensitive skin. Since adding it to our skincare routine, we’ve noticed less redness and dryness.

The Verdict: Should You Try La Roche-Posay SPF Moisturizer?

Let’s face the facts — finding an effective moisturizer for repairing and rejuvenating your skin can be painstaking and costly. If you’re looking for one that’ll work, we can’t say enough good things about the La Roche-Posay SPF Moisturizer.

After using this product, we’ve found it’s repaired our skin and it could do the same for yours. With daily application, morning and night, we’ve seen a noticeable improvement and healthier-looking skin with which we’re very happy.

What’s more, it’s priced competitively with the best moisturizers for men from Kiehl’s, Jack Black, and Neutrogena.

