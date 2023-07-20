The Best Men’s Shaving Products of 2023

BEST beard CONDITIONER

Argan and jojoba oils tame and soften the beast with Viking Revolution’s beloved beard conditioner. The shaving-time staple is a necessary last step to prevent dryness and irritation in the areas you didn’t attack with a razor blade, and this brand’s formula is one of the best ones you can get. It can also be applied whenever you want to add a little shine to facial hair throughout the day, so you don’t need to wait until an adequate beard length to break it out. Its alluring, masculine scent of sandalwood is worth the application alone.