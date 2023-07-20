The Best Men’s Shaving Products of 2023
A smooth shave is partly technique, but it’s mostly using the right products. SPY Editors have found the skin prep, razor, and aftercare combination that removes hair quickly and minimizes irritation. Pump the shave gel below to avoid a nick before a big first date. Pack the electric razor for that destination wedding. Rinse the tiny hairs afterward so your relationship stays intact.
Henson AL13
It may look like an airplane part or something found in a high-end toolkit, but Henson’s aerospace-grade, aluminum-based AL13 razor is a certified hit with a design that took 20 years to perfect. Its lightweight and ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip to get into all of the natural grooves and contours of the face while its adjustable head can accommodate most standard double-edged blades (though we recommend using the ones that Henson provides and sells separately for optimal results). What’s even better is that the shaving necessity is backed by a lifetime guarantee, so the top-tier price tag is easier to stomach.
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000
Nothing makes skin glimmer and glisten hair-free quite like Philips Norelco’s Bodygroomer. Swimmers, bodybuilders, and imminent spray tanners will appreciate this device’s flexibility. It removes hair from every nook and cranny (including the nether regions) without pain or irritation, and the double-sided blades have five adjustable lengths so you can shave or trim any strand to any length. And that shower-proof, 80-minute lithium battery? Yeah, it’s simply icing on the cake.
Panasonic Arc5
Panasonic’s wet/dry electric shaver has a pivoting head that glides more effortlessly across the face than any other motorized option. Its linear motor delivers an impressive 14,000 cuts per minute and touts a built-in sensor that detects differences in beard density so that it can automatically adjust its trimming power. High tech, huh? Don’t be surprised when it joins the ranks of televisions, phones, and stereos as one of your desert island electronic devices.
Wahl Aqua Blade 9899
If you need a gadget that does it all, don’t sleep on Wahl’s uber-popular Aqua Blade 9899. It’s one of our favorites because it comes with an entire grooming kit, containing trimming blades for the body, beard, mustache, eyebrows, and even nose hairs. You can also use the guide comb attachments to touch up your scalp in between haircuts, though we highly recommend watching a few YouTube videos and using an extra-long clip before attempting it on yourself.
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream
Precision shaving is an artform in and of itself and it’s no surprise that The Art of Shaving excels at providing hair removal necessities like its iconic sandalwood shaving cream. Upon application, the hydrating blend of all-natural botanicals creates a rich, foamy lather that protects the skin without clogging up the razor. Its scent is more subtle than the average drugstore marshmallow-in-a-can variety, and a little also goes a long way, so we don’t feel guilty about spending $35 on a 5-oz. jar.
Clinique for Men Post-Shave Soother
We don’t care if Clinique’s apex mountain happened in the 90s and some may even consider it cheugy now, their line of men’s grooming products continues to make a mark on the oversaturated beauty industry. The post-shave soother is the brand’s crown jewel, boasting an aloe-heavy formula that cools on contact and calms the redness associated with a fresh shave. The slick balm has a pleasing texture that’s easy to apply without being slimy or thick. It’s a classic for a reason and has stood the test of time despite plenty of competition.
Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel
We love a boutique, niche brand as much as the next guy. But Aveeno deserves its moment in the sun. They deliver not only on price and availability, but positive results. Their Therapeutic Shave Gel is a medicine cabinet must-have with an oatmeal and vitamin E-based gel that prevents razor burns, nicks, bumps, and cuts. It’s also just as effective on legs, arms, or any other part of your body that requires a little extra hair maintenance, so don’t be surprised when your significant other gets in on the tube, as well.
Viking Revolution Beard Conditioner
Argan and jojoba oils tame and soften the beast with Viking Revolution’s beloved beard conditioner. The shaving-time staple is a necessary last step to prevent dryness and irritation in the areas you didn’t attack with a razor blade, and this brand’s formula is one of the best ones you can get. It can also be applied whenever you want to add a little shine to facial hair throughout the day, so you don’t need to wait until an adequate beard length to break it out. Its alluring, masculine scent of sandalwood is worth the application alone.