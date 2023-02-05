Reviewed: Musely’s FaceRx is the Digital Alternative to Going to a Dermatologist

When it comes to perfecting your skincare routine, defeating acne is half the battle. Many times the result of picking, squeezing, scabbing, or a Dr. Pimple Popper-level of at-home incising can result in scars or discoloration that just cause damage. I recently started using FaceRx The Body Cream by Musely — a brand that digitally connects people to online doctors and offers high-quality treatments for most skin conditions, including hyperpigmentation. It sounds like a lot but it’s a very convenient system.

As a chronic cystic acne sufferer (as outlined in my best acne body wash review), I often experience those pesky dark marks that are left behind. Unfortunately, after a recent 18-mile bike ride in Northern Michigan, my lower butt cheek suffered an unexpected breakout.

I obviously couldn’t document the process of fading the affected skin from start to finish (this isn’t OnlyFans), but I did use a Musely-prescribed spot treatment called FaceRx The Body Cream – Vanish for three months to put this new brand to the ultimate test. In this Musley review, I’ll explain whether this topical treatment was ass or if it actually saved my ass.

Courtesy of Musley $108

Pros The formula absolutely worked

Generous supply — a little goes a long way

Custom ingredient blends rather than an Rx of a single product

Fragrance-free

60-day results guaranteed

Used by over 400,000 patients with transparent before/after photos Cons Separation in formula upon pumping

Engagement with the dermatologist was very surface-level

Using insurance may be cheaper

Products are universal, but marketed toward women

What Is Musely FaceRx?

Musely calls itself an online dermatologist, personal pharmacist, personalized medication, and eNurse all wrapped into one. Its products target five primary skincare categories:

Dark spots

Anti-aging

Rosacea

Hair loss

Eye wrinkles

Courtesy of Instagram/@musley

Within the categories, you can find serums, gels, and creams to remedy practically any popular condition. With these, the brand aims to eliminate, or at least severely reduce the middle man, i.e. a trip to your doctor or dermatologist, by offering a completely online diagnosis and treatment process.

How Do You Get Musely FaceRx Products?

While those in need can browse Musely’s extensive range of products and select the ones needed for a specific problem, the purchase itself will require final consent from a doctor.

The process is simple:

Fill out the information on Musely’s website about your medical history and current skin issues. Upload photos of the problem areas for a board-certified doctor to review. If approved, he or she will prescribe the FaceRx treatment (or treatments) tailored specifically for you (valid for up to one year).

Along with the purchase, you will receive a comprehensive plan that details the recommended steps to treat your situation. You will be able to consult with the doctor within the first 60 days of use and also schedule eNurse check-ups through the Musely app. Additionally, all topicals are shipped to your doorstep for free.

The Musley ordering process.

Musely FaceRx The Body Cream Ingredients & Application

Musley product ingredients and application frequency will obviously depend on the patient, condition, and the step-by-step plan provided by the doctor. In my case, The Body Cream’s Vanish iteration was prescribed to me, which contains hydroquinone, tretinoin, aerobic acid, and glycolic acid.

Does Musely FaceRx The Body Cream Work?

For me, Musley’s The Body Cream absolutely worked. In terms of skincare, it is important to keep in mind that results don’t happen overnight. It’s best to be patient and stick to a routine and perform a compare and contrast with photos after a month or two.

Joey Skladany | SPY

While there is still faint discoloration from my unfortunate pimple, it is almost gone and completely unnoticeable. In fact, I was so impressed with the results that I started to apply the leftover formula to other areas of my body.

Criticisms of Musely FaceRx The Body Cream

The only noticeable flaw was Musely’s packaging. While the bottles are modern and sleek, they don’t allow you to shake the formula before pumping (at least with The Body Cream). This results in separation on the hand, which requires you to mix the concoction with your fingers before applying it. It isn’t a huge deal, but definitely an extra step in the routine that leaves you wondering if you’re getting the appropriate balance of active ingredients.

Aside from this inconsistency, other critiques of the brand include price and interaction with the doctor. Prospective users who have limited insurance will benefit from the company’s competitive costs, but it can be quite pricey for patients who are used to paying only a few dollars out-of-pocket for prescriptions at the pharmacy.

Additionally, I value having an in-person experience and a relationship with a dermatologist who will spend time diving into my skin history and help me set goals. While Musely’s survey is thorough, the value of seeing and treating a condition in the flesh (literally) is lost, which could result in a misdiagnosis.

The Verdict: Should You Try Musely?

While you can certainly book an appointment with any dermatologist, Musely separates itself from the competition by offering diagnoses and treatment plans through the phone or computer. You will also get a prescription-strength topical product that boasts a unique blend of ingredients, rather than one (or a few) with single purposes.

It’s an ideal service for anyone who’s either too busy to be seen in-office and/or those who don’t have good health insurance to help subsidize the costs.

While there was some issue with the product ingredients separating, it still resulted in a powerful formula that did exactly what it was supposed to do: fade the marks caused by acne and remind me to layer up on underwear the next time I decide to bike for a ridiculously long period of time.