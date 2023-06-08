What Does Penile Cream Do? Here’s How It Can Help, According to Dermatologists

For most men, the penis is the paramount organ. Other organs play a critical part — the lungs, the heart, the spleen — but the penis is the one men feel they couldn’t live without. Despite this, the penis is woefully neglected in most mens’ grooming routines, beyond the occasional trim. This won’t pose an issue for most men, but for others, especially older men, the skin of the penis can become a larger source of discomfort with age. There’s no silver bullet for restoring youth to a seasoned member, but penile creams can help ease symptoms.

Dr. Noor Hanif Said, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Renaissance Dermatology, said that penile creams, when used correctly, can serve as an over-the-counter relief for skin-related issues like dryness, chafing or mild fungal infections.

What the Experts Say

The urologists and dermatologists SPY spoke to all agreed: OTC penile creams cannot treat any actual diseases or conditions — except maybe a minor fungal infection — nor can they directly promote sexual performance. But, they can make penis skin look and feel better, which can help restore men’s confidence and improve performance in men.

“From a medicinal standpoint, [penile creams] are probably more like an eyeliner or makeup for women,” said Dr. Stanton Honig, professor of clinical urology at the Yale School of Medicine. “If men feel better about themselves, they’ll feel better about themselves and their sexuality, but in terms of [a penile cream] being directly beneficial, e.g. improving erections or lasting longer, there’s no data to show that that has any benefit.”

Having a penis that looks and feels better is an objective benefit, even if a topical cream doesn’t help you last longer. And for men who are doubting their health or have questions, it’s much better to consult with a doctor about remedies, over-the-counter or prescription, than stew in silence. Dr. Justin Dubin, a Florida-based urologist and men’s health specialist at Memorial Healthcare System, said “There’s a huge stigma in men’s health where guys don’t want to talk about problems because they’re sensitive about it.”

Keeping in mind the advice from the experts above and others, SPY recommends the following penile creams to soften penis skin and improve overall comfort.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL $21.99 Don’t let the over-the-top branding fool you: the AlphaMale Penile Health Cream takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to effectively moisturize dry penis skin. It’s made with a laundry list of natural ingredients, including key skin-nourishing vitamins and a bevy of plant-derived extracts, oils and butters. This nearly guarantees something will work to repair skin without irritating the penis. This cream goes on smoothly, doesn’t leave a sticky residue and is on the lower end price-wise.

Courtesy of Amazon RUNNER UP $34.85 Why It Stands Out: The Man1 Man Oil penile cream is one of the most reviewed products in this category on Amazon, meaning it actually has hundreds of comments validating its effectiveness.



ROI: This is among the priciest penile creams per ounce, but it has restored cracked penis skin for hundreds of guys going back years and isn’t made with any dubious ingredients.



Hot Take: This penile cream reportedly smells awful, but for every reviewer who couldn’t handle it, there are two reviewers saying the cream and its stank are totally worth it. Sure, the product looks a little ugly and costs too much, frankly, but it’s hard to harp on those qualities when the Man Oil succeeds at safely moisturizing penis skin.

Courtesy of Amazon GREATEST VALUE $22.97 Why It Stands Out: The Imagine Dermatology Relief Cream offers the best price per ounce of any product on this list. It also puts oats at the center of its formula, a trustworthy natural ingredient known to soothe irritated skin. (Remember oatmeal baths and chickenpox?)



ROI: With an average price and above average 5 ounces of product, this penile cream offers the best return on investment on this list.



Hot Take: This cream boasts an impressive list of hydrating, emollient ingredients, a pump dispenser that should be industry-standard and unbeatable value. The only reason other products ranked higher is because they have more testimony to their efficacy.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST GENERAL OPTION $13.56 $16.43 Why It Stands Out: Dermatologists often recommend Vanicream products because their formulas are stripped down to minimize any chance of irritation. The Vanicream Moisturizing Cream for Sensitive Skin isn’t made for penises specifically, but if any general lotion will gently and safely moisturize a penis, it’s this one.



ROI: Formula aside, because this product is so mainstream, it’s much cheaper and delivers a much better value than all the other penis-specific creams.



Hot Take: Grooming and skin care has become so specialized by body part, but there often isn’t a clear reason why. At the end of the day, most skin care products rely on the same dozen or so hydrating ingredients for face, hands and bodies, so there’s every reason to believe Vanicream will be a safe and effective buy.

Courtesy of Amazon best for fungal condition $10.94 Why It Stands Out: The Lotrimin Ultra Antifungal Jock Itch Cream is SPY’s top cream for tackling jock itch. While it’s not specifically designed for the penis, none of its ingredients are harmful or irritating to penis skin as long as they don’t enter the urethra.



ROI: This stuff is cheap as hell given the dire problem it solves for men.



Hot Take: Any man who suspects he has a fungal infection should promptly see a doctor. But if that’s not possible, the Lotrimin Ultra cream features the key antifungal ingredient, butenafine hydrochloride, known for stopping burning, cracking or other symptoms of discomfort.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR MASTURBATION $17.99 Why It Stands Out: The Cake Hello So-Low Lotion (see what they did there?) lives somewhere between a moisturizing lotion and personal sexual lubricant. What better way to kill two birds with one stone than to play around with a lube that leaves a penis feeling soft?



ROI: The dual-action formula raises the price on this product a but, but it’s still a decent value. It’s a unique product and worth it for guys who enjoy a lot of one-on-one time with their penises.



Hot Take: The drier, tougher skin men seek out penile cream for in the first place can come from age-related wear and tear, but frequent sexual intercourse and masturbation can also contribute through constant tugging and a lack of lubricant. This penile cream allows for smoother masturbation that’s less aggressive on skin and its ingredients make skin softer. Note: this cream is best for solo play and shouldn’t be used with a partner.

Frequently Asked Questions About Penile Cream What issues does a penile cream address Experts primarily mentioned three issues: dry and irritable skin, chafing and minor fungal infections. Most penile creams focus on the former, but some are specifically designed to work as antifungals. Sexual performance, discoloration and other conditions are, unfortunately, not on the menu. Can penile creams help with erectile dysfunction, sensitivity issues, and sexual pleasure? Though a penile cream may suggest it “increases sensitivity” or “improves sexual performance,” there is “no scientific evidence” to support such claims, said Dr. Ahmad Chaudhry, a consulting dermatologist for skin care company Scandinavian Biolabs. “If you see a product that’s suggesting you’ll perform better in the bedroom, look for a scientific study showing that it’s more beneficial than a placebo,” said Honig.



His and Chaudhry’s point? Those studies don’t exist. Any perceived increase in sensitivity or performance will come from softer skin and, most likely, additional confidence. What are the risks of using penile cream? The cream could contain ingredients that irritate one person’s skin, actively make a problem worse or the cream could simply fail to manage the problem altogether. “[Penile cream] might not be sufficient for serious or persistent conditions, and using the wrong product for a given issue can potentially worsen the condition,” said Chaudhry.



There isn’t real risk in using a penile cream, it’s that it could enable a guy to miss a more serious issue that will continue to go unaddressed. “When symptoms persist or if there’s pain, sores, lesions, unusual discharge or severe itchiness, medical help should be sought promptly,” said Chaudhry. Are penile creams safe to use with a partner for sexual activity? No. They likely won’t kill anyone, but the vast majority of penile creams were not designed to be used in the context of oral sex or sexual intercourse. If a penile cream is safe to use in those situations, it will indicate so on the packaging and in fact, most creams state the exact opposite. What else can men do to keep their penises healthy and looking good? “It’s very simple: What’s good for your heart is good for your penis,” Dubin says. Dubin’s list for men includes: not smoking cigarettes or vaping, getting plenty of sleep and exercise, maintaining good eating habits and evaluating any prescription medication, e.g. antidepressants, if one is experiencing any sex drive-related effects. He also adds that taking care of one’s mental health and being in a good state of mind are especially important when it comes to having healthy sex as well.

