Prime Day Men’s Grooming Deals: Shop 30% Off R+Co, Plus Skincare and Fragrance Deals

Maybe you already know about CeraVe face wash and use it all the time. That’s great. Maybe you don’t know what it is yet, and an online article about buying face wash you’ve never heard of isn’t going to convince you. Let me tell you this then, reader: One time, my sister was staying with me, and left a bottle of CeraVe in my bathroom. Now, any time (relax, it’s not that often) a woman has come by the apartment, they remark that I have this bottle of CeraVe face wash. I don’t know what significance this has with women, but it’s been favorable as of yet.