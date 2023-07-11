Prime Day Men’s Grooming Deals: Shop 30% Off R+Co, Plus Skincare and Fragrance Deals

Every skincare routine starts somewhere, right? Sure, you need to be using more than just soap and water (or so Big Skincare would have you believe). Even if you do just use soap and water, not all soaps are created equal. For Amazon Prime Day this year, there are plenty of men’s grooming deals worth swooping in on. It’ll be that much easier to look great long-term afterward.
Malin + Goetz Shampoo
Malin + Goetz’s peppermint shampoo is the perfect antidote to the summer heat. It’s light enough to keep your hair feeling bouncy and clean, but without any heaviness that’ll keep you sweating after you step out of the shower. It’s a quick refresh that can last through the rest of the day.
R+Co Television Hair Perfect Conditioner
This conditioner specializes in keeping the body and volume high while leaving your hair with a medium shine that looks great all day. It also smells fantastic, so feel free to double up on a lather before standing too close to someone on the subway.
Banana Boat Protections + Vitamins Sunscreen for Face SPF 50
You. Need. SUNSCREEN. It’s one of those things every old person always tells you and they’re right every time. These ones are small, so you can buy a bunch and put them in the places available for all the moments you forget to bring sunscreen: tote bags, glove compartments, your work bag. Sunscreen works for all occasions.
Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar
Even if you’re a skincare minimalist, spend the money to improve your bar of soap. That supermarket Irish Spring one isn’t doing you any favors. This option from Baxter of California also exfoliates the skin and pores, rather than just glossing over the surface. It’s also much denser and will last longer than other bars at 7 ounces.
Jack Black Lip Balm
For those addicted to lip balm, and you know who you are, this is a style upgrade for your…habit. If you’re going to be running around adding more goop to your lips, this one is at least smooth enough that it’s not going to be sticky to your significant other, while repairing any of the cracks and cuts you started down this journey on with anyway.
Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick
Everybody chafes. It’s just a fact. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Whether you’re training for that triathlon or just have thighs that rub a little too hard in the summer, Gold Bond’s defense stick is a quick remedy for that, and rubs on like deodorant. Especially when you’re breaking in a particularly scratchy pair of pants or a shirt sticking you in a weird spot, it’s a must.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Face Wash Set
Maybe you already know about CeraVe face wash and use it all the time. That’s great. Maybe you don’t know what it is yet, and an online article about buying face wash you’ve never heard of isn’t going to convince you. Let me tell you this then, reader: One time, my sister was staying with me, and left a bottle of CeraVe in my bathroom. Now, any time (relax, it’s not that often) a woman has come by the apartment, they remark that I have this bottle of CeraVe face wash. I don’t know what significance this has with women, but it’s been favorable as of yet.
R+Co BLEU Super Style Créme
Just because you went through all the work of cleaning your hair with a shampoo and a conditioner, now you’ve got to get it in good enough shape for walking around. This R+Co styling creme has a thick enough hold to keep it in place and looking good without it being frozen to your skull like a block of ice.