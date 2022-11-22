The 20 Best Skincare Sets for Men Help You Save Face (And They Make for Great Gifts Too!)

If you don’t know where to begin to take care of your skin, skincare sets for men or better-boxed gift sets can be a great place to start.

Many brands in the face wash, cleanser, moisturizer, shaving and general skincare space package their best products into skincare gift sets, meaning you can get everything you need for tip-top skin in one purchase.

Depending on what you’re trying to do — general skin upkeep, total skin overhaul, fighting acne, shaving or body skincare — there are a million skincare gift sets perfect to get you started or to give to someone else to kickstart their skincare journey.

Whether you’re looking at gifting for an upcoming holiday or someone’s birthday, skincare gift sets make for some of the best gifts for men. That said, we picked out a few of the best skincare sets for men below. Every one of them contains multiple products to help you keep your skin looking and feeling great.

1. Geologie Personalized Skincare Set

BEST OVERALL

If you know you want one of the best skincare sets for men but have no clue where to begin, let Geologie do the heavy lifting for you. Geologie offers customizable skincare sets based on a short five-minute quiz you take at the website. It’ll ask you about your current skincare routine, any conditions you have or might develop and what your priorities are out of a skincare routine. When you’re finished, it’ll generate a custom set of products that will best address your needs, no extra thinking required.

So whatever you think you might need for your skin — a good cleansing, deep moisturization, acne-fighting power or general anti-aging — Geologie has the right product and will help you find it to deal with whatever the issue is. If you love your set, subscribe to get it delivered monthly or cancel before your 30-day trial ends.

Since we can’t effectively show you a Geologie customized set, you can also check out the Geologie Daily Skincare Routine trial set to get a sense of what you’re in for. It includes Geologie’s Everyday Face Wash, Moisturizing Morning Cream, Night Cream and Eye Cream, all the basics you need for upgraded skin.

That said, we love Geologie so much, we named it a favorite product of ours in the 2021 Man, our end-of-year product awards.

Courtesy of Geologie

2. Disco Regimen Skincare Set for Men

RUNNER-UP

Since it first came onto our radar last year, we’ve pretty much been obsessed with Disco, one of the world’s best men’s skincare brands. This skincare company uses unique, dermatologist-designed formulas made specifically for men’s tougher skin types. Virtually all of the brand’s products are worth your money, but if you’re looking for a men’s skincare gift set for yourself or a loved one, then we highly recommend the Disco Regimen Set, which contains three of their best anti-aging and cleansing products.

You’ll get the award-winning Repairing Eye Stick to fight dark circles and the incredible charcoal Rejuvenating Face Mask, one of our favorite skincare face masks for men. The set comes with three more Disco products, all of which carry the brand’s signature eucalyptus scent.

Courtesy of Disco

3. King C. Gillette Complete Men’s Beard Care Gift Kit

BEST FOR BEARDS

One thing a lot of guys have that (most) women don’t? An extra furry face.

It’s crucial to take care of your beard for several reasons. First and foremost, your beard’s visual aesthetic is why you even have a beard, to begin with, so why wouldn’t you want to boost that look to the max? King C. Gillette agrees by offering this beard care gift set featuring every essential you need for a healthy-looking and feeling beard.

Included, you can expect quality products such as the brand’s beard/face wash, beard oil, beard balm, shave gel, and a double edge safety razor for cleaning up.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. The Ultimate Kiehl’s Skincare Gift Set

BEST SKINCARE GIFT SET

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or trying to gift some great skincare to one, you can’t go wrong with The Ultimate Kiehl’s Skincare Gift Set.

In this set, folks can expect an Ultra Facial Cleanser, Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Ultra Facial Cream and Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. All that for just $58? Sounds like a serious steal and a luxurious way to buff up your skincare routine to us. Kiehl’s has been a well-trusted brand since 1851, so you can trust all of the high-end skincare products inside.

Regular SPY readers may already know that Kiehl’s makes some of the best face moisturizers for men, and this skincare gift set is a great way to treat yourself (or a loved one) to more of the brand’s most popular products.

Courtesy of Kiehl’s

5. Bevel Skin Essentials Bundle

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Bevel’s relatively new to the men’s grooming game but in just a few short years the brand’s gone from offering a few top-notch shaving products to a bevy of top-notch skincare products. The Bevel Skincare Set for Men has three essential products useful for any man trying to maintain quality skin: a cleansing face wash, exfoliating pads and a face gel moisturizer. All three rock and you seriously won’t need anything else if you’re good about using them. For its quality products and very reasonable price point, we think the Bevel set is one of the best skincare sets for men.

Courtesy of Bevel

6. Lumin Expert Maintenance Bundle

CONTENDER

Lumin wasn’t always around, but in the last couple of years, we’ve seen their anti-aging skincare products everywhere. But rather than picking them up piecemeal, get all of Lumin’s best skincare products in the Lumin Complete Skincare Gift Set for Men. Trust us when we say this brand makes some of the best men’s skincare products you’ll find anywhere.

It includes Lumin’s moisturizing balm, charcoal cleanser, dark circle defense, exfoliating rub and anti-wrinkle serum. With all those products, there is no skin situation you can’t successfully tackle, whether it’s bumpy skin, dark eye circles, wrinkles or whatever else you can think of.

Courtesy of Lumin

7. Malin+Goetz Saving Face Skincare Set

GREAT FOR GIFTING

When winter is coming, especially if you live in a biting cold state, you want to be prepared. No, we don’t mean coat, hat and mittens; we mean you need the Malin+Goetz Saving Face Skincare Set.

In this skincare set, you get Malin+Goetz’s Grapefruit Face Cleanser, Vitamin E Face Moisturizer and Detox Face Mask. You can use the cleanser and moisturizer daily for winter-ready skin and swap the cleanser out for the face mask a couple of times a week.

If you do that, we swear you’ll just be complaining about how damn cold it is instead of complaining about leathery, dry winter skin. Plus, the set comes in a sleek modern box that’ll stand out on any counter or make for one of the year’s best skincare gift sets for men.

Courtesy of Malin+Goetz

8. Jack Black Skin Saviors Set

AMAZON’S CHOICE

It’s so easy to overlook our lips when thinking about skincare, but lips age and undergo sun damage too. That’s why you might consider the Jack Black Skin Saviors Set. It features the brand’s daily facial cleanser, face buff energizing scrub, face moisturizer and lip balm. It’s one of our favorite sets because we love Jack Black’s grooming line and it’s also Amazon’s Choice for “men’s facial care kit.” In short, that means it’s one of Amazon’s most popular and best-reviewed men’s facial care kits. While Amazon’s Choice gets it wrong sometimes, this time, Amazon nailed it.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Harry’s Shave & Shower Travel Kit

BEST FOR SHAVING

If you want a great skincare set for men that’s shaving forward; Harry’s will never let you down. The Harry’s Shave & Shower Travel Kit has everything you need for everywhere, just with the high-quality shaving gear you’d expect from Harry’s.

This skincare set includes a Harry’s Truman razor handle and single head, a travel-size shave gel, two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, a face wash and a travel cover to protect the razor blades. Plus, everything comes in a pretty legit toiletry bag. Overall, Harry’s set has a lot to offer and would make for a great first purchase if you’re trying to upgrade your shave game from disposables.

Courtesy of Harry’s

10. Harry’s Full Skincare Suite for Men

ALSO GREAT FROM HARRY’S

Harry’s has officially dipped its toes into the men’s skincare waters and our testing suggests the brand is swimming just fine.

The Harry’s Full Skincare Suite for Men includes a daily face lotion, night lotion, exfoliating face wash, lightweight face toner, undereye cream and a spot treatment for blemishes. Though we wish the lotion bottles were a little bigger, this is a great entry-level set for guys trying to step up their skincare game but who may have never actually used toner before. It’s about as solid and simple to use as men’s skincare sets go.

Read More: Harry’s Just Launched a New Skincare Line for Men – Read Our Full Review

Courtesy of Harry’s

11. Asystem Performance Skincare Kit

NATURAL INGREDIENTS

If your guy prefers natural skincare products over cleansers packed with harsh chemicals, then he’ll really dig Asystem. This Los-Angeles based company is still a bit under the radar, but we’ve tested their skincare products and loved them all. It’s specifically formulated for men and comes with a cleanser, moisturizer with SPF 30 and overnight cream.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

12. Black Wolf Nation Skincare Set for Oily Skin

BEST SKINCARE SET FOR OILY SKIN

The Black Wolf Nation Skincare Set for Oily Skin has a lot that’s appealing. First, the set includes four essential skincare products: an eye gel, an exfoliating facial scrub, an activated charcoal face wash and an oil-free moisturizing gel. Second, it offers a pretty solid value for all four. Third, we like the simple no-frills bottle design and clear labeling because it’s really annoying to have to look closely at a bottle before grabbing it. Fourth, all the ingredients are natural and make sense for their oil-cleansing purpose, whether that’s the charcoal in the face wash or the hyaluronic acid in the moisturizer. Lastly, the kit comes in a sleek toiletry bag, which is majorly convenient for staying organized at home or when traveling.

Take all these points together and we think it’s obvious this is one of the best skincare sets for men and would easily be one of the best skincare sets for a male friend or relative.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Lab Series Life of the Party Skincare Set

EASY SKIN UPGRADE

The Lab Series Life of the Party Skincare Set just might be the easiest way to turn your skin from zero to hero. Lab Series recently sent SPY this set, and we honestly loved it. The Daily Rescue Gel Cleanser cleanses skin surprisingly gently, without stripping; the Daily Rescue Water Lotion adds a toner-like, lightweight kick of moisture and conditioning before the Daily Rescue Energizing Face Lotion brings your skin fully up to snuff with ginseng and caffeine. For party-ready skin, this men’s skincare set lives up to the hype.

Read More: The 60 Best Gift Ideas for Men

Courtesy of Lab Series

14. Oars + Alps Everyday Essentials Kit

REFRESHING DAILY ESSENTIALS

It’s awesome to take your skincare to the next level with top-notch cleansers and moisturizers, but there’s something to be said for just nailing down great, refreshing essentials like the Oars + Alps Everyday Essentials Kit.

You get travel sizes of the brand’s Hydrating Shampoo, Hydrating Conditioner and Luxury Body Wash as well as the Solid Charcoal Face Wash, aluminum-free deodorant, lip balm and, of course, water-resistant travel bag.

Take this men’s skincare set on the go or swap it into your bathroom for a daily dose of Fresh Ocean Splash Scent.

Courtesy of Oars + Alps

15. Best of Baxter of California Set

GREAT BODY CARE

Grooming sets tend to focus on hair stuff, face stuff or body stuff and that usually means cutting out essentials that are great but that may not make sense in a set. That’s why we like the Best of Baxter of California Set: Instead of another facial cleanser and moisturizer set, it gives you the brand’s extremely reliable clay pomade, a travel-sized deodorant and the travel-sized exfoliating body bar.

If you’re a guy who wants stuff you know you’re going to use, this will be the best men’s skincare set for you.

Courtesy of Baxter of California

16. Cardon Anti-Aging Skincare Set

BEST KOREAN SKINCARE SET

Korean skincare is finally stateside, and the Cardon Anti-Aging Skincare Set is as good a place to start as any. With the Cardon Dark Circle Eye Rescue, Purifying Clay Cleanser, Daily SPF + Moisturizer and Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer, your skin will have no choice but to improve. Plus, the SPF in the moisturizer will be working to stop UV rays from harming your skin in the first place.

Just in time for the holiday season, you can also pick this set up with a limited edition black box and red bow for an eye-popping men’s skincare gift set.

Courtesy of Cardon

17. NIVEA Men Complete Skincare Collection for Sensitive Skin

BEST BUDGET SKINCARE SET

The NIVEA Men Complete Skincare Collection for Sensitive Skin is excellent for one simple reason: It’s incredibly cheap for the five totally solid skincare products you’re getting.

For about a quarter of the cost of some of these other skincare sets for men, you get NIVEA’s shaving gel, post-shave balm, face wash, face lotion and a three-in-one shampoo, body wash and moisturizer.

Add in the fact that these products are also great for sensitive skin and come in a nice toiletry bag; you can see why we’re hot on NIVEA.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment

BEST FOR BREAKOUTS

Proactiv may not be the sexy brand it once was, but they still make some of the best acne-fighting products out there. The Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment has been more or less unchanged for at least a decade because it simply works.

This skincare set for men includes a benzoyl peroxide cleanser to remove oils, grime and break down acne, a toner for additional cleansing and evening and then a benzoyl peroxide repair treatment to fight future breakouts.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skincare Set

LUXURIOUS BODY CARE

Though it’s marketed toward women, the Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skincare Set has a ton to offer to dudes too.

Wherever you’ve got cracked and dry skin, you’ll find something here to deal with it. The oil and buttercream moisturizer will make short work of any dry patches, whether face or body; the two soap bars will keep you clean while maintaining your hard-won soft skin, and the foot balm will make you wonder why you’ve been living easily irritated dry feet all these years.

Not to mention, the set comes in a stylish ancient Greek history-inspired blue box that you’ll be excited to open up personally or gift to someone else.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. SpaLusive Luxury Spa Set for Men

THE SPA EXPERIENCE

Every once in a while, even dudes can appreciate the spa experience. But instead of paying a premium to go to an actual spa, pick up the SpaLusive Luxury Spa Set for Men. This skincare set, which ships in a convenient dopp kit, brings six essential skincare products to the table: SpaLusive’s 2-1 Hair & Body Moisturizing Wash, Nourishing Bath Soap, Hydrating Body Lotion, Exfoliating Body Scrub, Detoxing Bath Salts and pouf loofah.

If you’re a guy who’s never taken a bath with bath salts, you’re just straight-up missing out on a rejuvenating and relaxing experience that’s literally thousands of years old. Buy it to treat yourself or gift it to someone else you know who needs a little skin and mental self-care.