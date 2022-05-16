Feeling Stressed? Try These 17 Splurge-Worthy Self-Care Items SPY Editors Swear By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to self-care, our philosophy is that there’s no price tag too large — within reason. But it’s perfectly okay to splurge on items that make you look and feel good. After all, you work hard and deserve to pamper yourself from time to time, and if that means spending a little more on your skincare routine or workout recovery, we’re all for it.

From face massagers to cleansing masks and soothing eye-rollers, it’s nice to feel good after a hard day at the office or a long day with the kids. As experts in the skincare, grooming and fitness industries, our editors definitely know a thing or two about self-care. Many of these products — such as Disco Skincare and TheraFace Pro Massage Gun — have recently been tested, reviewed and approved by SPY editors. And after being stuck in the house for the past few years, we figured now would be the perfect time to share our favorite feel-good self-care finds.

Because we know you’re feeling stressed, we’ve created a list of the best splurge-worthy self-care products to get you through this life.

1. Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask

Suitable for normal and oily skin types, Kiehl’s Rare Earth Cleansing Clay Mask helps to minimize pores and blackheads. Made with fair trade Amazonian White Clay and Bentonite Clay, it absorbs oil and draw impurities from the skin. We’ve tried a lot of clay face masks, but nothing can match the silky smooth texture of this Kiehl’s product.

Courtesy of Kiehl's

2. Caldera + Lab The Good Multi-Functional Serum

When reviewing Caldera + Lab’s The Good Serum back in 2021, SPY’s Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla called it the “most impressive face serum for men that we’ve ever encountered.” Formulated with 27 active botanicals wild harvested in the Teton mountain range, this multi-functional, non-toxic serum moisturizes, firms and improves overall skin tone.

Courtesy of Caldera Lab

3. Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Scrub

This energizing face scrub works wonders on dead skin, dirt and oil. It’s infused with caffeine, menthol, vitamin E and citrus extracts. Use this exfoliating paraben- and sulfate-free formula to smooth skin or prep for fuss-free shaving.

Courtesy Kiehl's

4. Asystem Radical Relief Gel Roll-On

Made with ingredients like menthol, methyl salicylate and arnica, Asystem’s Radical Relief Gel Roll-On is one of the most effective instant pain–relief products we’ve tested. It uses cooling menthol to instantly soothe as the hemp-derived CBD penetrates deep into muscles.

Courtesy of Asystem

5. TheraBody RecoveryAir Jet Boots

These workout recovery boots look like something you’d find in a futuristic sci-fi movie, but our product reviewers are obsessed in the here and now. These boots use the power of compression to soothe tired muscles after an intense workout, and for serious athletes, they’re absolutely worth the investment.

Courtesy of Therabody

6. Lord Jones Royal Oil Hemp-Derived CBD Oil

This vegan formula is made of just two products: 1000 mg CBD and grapeseed oil. It can be used on the face or scalp to provide moisture, so mix it into your favorite facial or body moisturizer, or use it solo to nourish normal, dry, combination or oily skin.

Courtesy of Lord Jones

7. Disco Hydrating Face Moisturizer

A SPY favorite, Disco’s Hydrating Face Moisturizer is perfect for all skin types. It combats dryness and inflammation, and encourages collagen production, leaving skin hydrated and smooth.

Courtesy of DIsco

8. Tom Ford Bronzing Gel

This luxe bronzing gel goes on smooth to provide a sun-kissed complexion. This water-based, oil-free formula contains skin-calming properties that comfort the skin and provide great color that can be applied on your full face or used to highlight the cheekbones, bridge of the nose or your forehead.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Kiehl’s Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate Face Oil

Great for all skin types, especially sensitive, Kiehl’s Cannabis Face Oil is both soothing and calming. It reduces redness and helps balance hydration while strengthening the skin’s barrier.

Courtesy of Kiehl's

10. ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Daily Mineral SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Give your skin the ultimate protection with ISDIN’s fast-absorbing sunscreen. It offers all-mineral broad-spectrum sun protection and simultaneously helps to repair existing sun damage.

Courtesy of ISDIN

11. La Mer The Concentrate

This splurge-worthy serum is worth every penny, and our e-commerce editors sweat by it. A great protector against the outside elements, it creates a barrier serum for stronger and visibly smoother skin. Use it daily for best results.

Courtesy of La Mer

12. Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts

Who wouldn’t love to luxuriate in the ambiance of Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts? Designed with a blend of arnica and calendula flowers along with Epsom and Himalayan pink salts and CBD, this evergreen and citrus-scented blend brings peace to your body, mind and soul.

Courtesy of Lord Jones

13. TheraFace PRO

Relieve stress and tension with the TheraFace Pro. This product, recently reviewed by SPY.com Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla, is the newest product to come from our favorite massage gun company Therabody. Taylor notes that the Theraface PRO “helps with everything from tight facial muscles, jaw pain and headaches, to the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.”

Courtesy of Therabody

14. Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

Slather on this night serum before heading to bed to slough away dead skin cells and improve your skins’ overall texture. The AHA/BHA formula is great for normal, dry, combination and oily skin, and combats fine lines, wrinkles and dullness. Don’t let the steep price tag deter you; SPY’s Senior Editor Taylor Galla says it’s totally worth the price.

Courtesy of Sephora

15. Sisley Eye Contour Mask

Give your eyes some much-needed TLC with this eye contour mask from Sisley. It will help you instantly look rested and smooth around the eye area, reducing puffiness and fine lines. Needing only 10 minutes to work, this product is a lifesaver if you’re prone to long nights and early mornings.

Courtesy of Sisley

16. SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid

This daytime serum is great for all skin types. It provides advanced environmental protection, combatting wrinkles and fine lines while brightening your skin’s complexion. This product has also been proven to reverse combined damage from free radicals from UV, ozone and diesel exhaust.

Courtesy of SkinCeuticals

17. Vybe Premium Massage Gun

Looking for a self-care item that won’t tottally wreck your monthly budget? The Vybe Premium Massage Gun is the best budget massage gun we’ve ever tested, full stop.

Courtesy of Amazon

