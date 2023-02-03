Snoop Dogg’s Hip-Hop Supergroup Just Dropped A Cool New Clothing Collection On Forever 21

Mount Westmore, a hip-hop supergroup made up of Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube, has just dropped a new clothing collection in collaboration with Forever 21, and you can grab it right now online or in stores, if you live close enough to one.

The online offerings are currently limited to five different things, but we quite like the look of all of them so far. We’re especially taken with one of the embroidered varsity t-shirts, so we’ve put that just below here so you can check it out properly yourself. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re the kind of person that vibes with the best gold chains, and some of the shirts in the line wouldn’t look out of place in You People either.

Mount Westmore X Forever 21

Mount Westmore might not be a group you’ve heard of yet, but you’ll likely be familiar with at least half of its members anyway. It’s no surprise that the group is garnering a fair amount of attention, because how could anything that Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube do together not? However, we’re not sure anybody was expecting them to collab with Forever 21 to release a line of clothes.

It’s not a bad thing though, and each of the items they’ve released so far feels like a throwback to the early days of hip-hop. These aren’t the early days though, so the fits and feel of the items are decidedly modern. You can see it just by looking at the model in them, and there are some really nice pieces in amongst the line.

The varsity items are our favorites, but if you’re not into that style, then it’s possible that the hoodie or one of the other t-shirts will be more your speed. Either way though, this is a fairly cool collaboration that’s bringing a bit more hip-hop style to the masses, and the prices aren’t bad at all either.