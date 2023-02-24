Skip to main content
Upgrade Your Wardrobe With Target’s Stylish $45 Blazer While It’s Still In Stock

This image shows the Target's $45 blazer
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Coles

We’ve got good news for those hoping to pick up something stylish without splashing out. Target’s new cotton blazer is back in stock after releasing and then almost immediately selling out just a few days ago. You can take that to mean it’s a pretty good blazer, and for $45, it’s a hard thing to argue with.

Keeping an eye out for the best blazers usually means weighing up how much food you really need to eat next month. There’s nothing wrong with spending a chunk of cash on some nice clothes if you can afford it, but ultimately, good style doesn’t have to break the bank.

This blazer is 98% cotton with 2% spandex for just a little bit of give, making it a far easier fit for most people. It’s also comfortable, looks good, and should go with nearly any outfit you own. Of course, if you still want to treat yourself to something a little more expensive, then we recommend having a look at Percival Clothing, which is coming up in popularity really quickly.

Upgrade Your Wardrobe With Target's Stylish Blazer At Only $45

Men’s Washed Cotton Blazer

This cotton blazer has a regular fit, sits just below the hips, and is comfortable and fairly light. It has pockets, which is always a boon, and the best thing about it is that it can be used with just about any outfit you own in nearly any setting, making it the perfect smart-casual piece of clothing. Plus, it’s $45, which is just an excellent price for something you can basically wear whenever you want.

