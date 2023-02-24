Upgrade Your Wardrobe With Target’s Stylish $45 Blazer While It’s Still In Stock

We’ve got good news for those hoping to pick up something stylish without splashing out. Target’s new cotton blazer is back in stock after releasing and then almost immediately selling out just a few days ago. You can take that to mean it’s a pretty good blazer, and for $45, it’s a hard thing to argue with.

Keeping an eye out for the best blazers usually means weighing up how much food you really need to eat next month. There’s nothing wrong with spending a chunk of cash on some nice clothes if you can afford it, but ultimately, good style doesn’t have to break the bank.

This blazer is 98% cotton with 2% spandex for just a little bit of give, making it a far easier fit for most people. It’s also comfortable, looks good, and should go with nearly any outfit you own. Of course, if you still want to treat yourself to something a little more expensive, then we recommend having a look at Percival Clothing, which is coming up in popularity really quickly.