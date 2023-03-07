Skip to main content
Subscribe

Tentree Has Launched A Stunning Collection Of Clothes That Helps Support Seaforestation

This image shows two of the options from the new Tentree Ocean Collection
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Coles

Tentree has launched a new collection of clothes today called The Ocean Collection. Sales of these will all support the company’s deforestation initiative to help plant more kelp, coral, and even mangrove trees. Plus, you get the benefit of buying some cool clothes that are made sustainably.

The aim here is to help with carbon sequestration and biodiversity restoration in coastal ecosystems. You might not know this, but kelp can actually deal with up to 20 times more carbon per acre than land forests, so it’s a worthwhile aim for sure.

Between efforts like this and more eco-friendly brands like Stride Rite and Solo, it’s nice to see more companies making it their aim to help the planet. While it’s definitely worth perusing the full collection on the site, we’ve decided to pick out a few of our favorite options for you to check out right now.

Tentree Launches A Stunning Collection That Helps Seaforestation

SeaBlend Classic T-Shirt

$40.00

Buy Now

This T-shirt comes in two colors, and is the kind of simple style you can wear with just about anything. It’s all sustainable too, so you can feel good while you look good.

Tentree Launches A Stunning Collection That Helps Seaforestation

SeaBlend Relaxed Polo

$58.00

Buy Now

This polo shirt is made from recycled bottles that were at risk of entering the ocean, and is the perfect easy-fit top to wear to the beach, or to a smart-casual event.

Tentree Launches A Stunning Collection That Helps Seaforestation

SeaFleece Snap Hoodie

$78.00

Buy Now

A hoodie is a perfect chillout item of clothing, and this one’s made entirely from recycled fibres. It’s super soft as well, and has a little bit of stretch in it so it’ll fit better.

Tentree Launches A Stunning Collection That Helps Seaforestation

Portal Kelp T-Shirt

$40.00

Buy Now

This t-shirt really shows off what this launch is all about. With an image on it showing off the beauty of underwater ecosystems, you’ll help spread the word about what Tentree is doing.

Most Popular

‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’

Chris Rock Shreds Will Smith With Oscar Slap Jokes: 'Everybody Called Him a B---- And Who Does He Hit? Me'

Airstream's New Compact Trailer Is Basically a Studio Apartment on Wheels

Pistol Pete’s NCAA Scoring Record Will Cost Detroit Mercy $27,500

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad