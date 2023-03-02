Timex Just Launched A Brand-New Marlin Sub-Dial Automatic Watch, And It’s Stunning

Timex just launched a brand-new watch, and it’s a beauty. The Marlin Sub-Dial Automatic 39mm Watch is selling for $269, and it’s a call back to older styles in the 60s. There’s nothing overtly flashy about this timepiece, which makes it the kind of thing you can wear whether you’re out at a fancy dinner, or just when you’re at the office.

Simplicity is sometimes the height of style, and that’s basically what this watch is all about. However, just because it looks simple doesn’t mean it lacks features. This watch has a day and date window, a quick-release leather strap, and is water resistant to 50 meters.

We adore it, and we know a thing or two about watches. In fact, if this doesn’t take your fancy, you should take a look at the best Casio watches. It’s also worth reading about how you can buy a vintage Cartier watch online, as long as you’re savvy enough to do so.