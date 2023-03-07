Skip to main content
Subscribe

Wolf & Shepherd Have Just Released A New Line Of Genderless Footwear, And It Looks Great

This image shows some of the Wolf And Shepherd shoes on a model on some sand
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Wolf and Shepherd

Wolf & Shepherd, a company well-known for their incredible mix of style and comfort, is launching a new range of shoes today that are genderless called Cruise. This line of shoes comes in three different styles, each of which comes in different colors, and they all look pretty fantastic.

All three shoes are made with soft Italian nubucks and calf-skins, and are lined with a special rubber outsole that keeps the inside dry, gives them excellent grip, and makes sure they’re comfortable no matter what you’re doing.

It’s yet another addition to a very good few weeks for shoe enthusiasts as it’s coming in hot on the heels of the excellent Kizik Shoes, and some brand-new eco-friendly kids’ shoes courtesy of Stride Rite. It’s just a very good time to care about what you’re putting on your feet.

Wolf & Shepherd Have Just Released A New Line Of Genderless Footwear

Cruise Tre

The Tre is made with three tiers of premium leather that come together for a unique but stylish look. It’s comfortable too, so you’ll look great and feel even better.

Wolf & Shepherd Have Just Released A New Line Of Genderless Footwear

Cruise Lace-Up

The Lace-Up has a full-grain Italian leather upper, a removable memory foam footbed, and is incredibly soft on the inside too. It’s meant to be uber-comfortable, and it looks great.

Wolf & Shepherd Have Just Released A New Line Of Genderless Footwear

Cruise Mule

The Mule is a simple slip-on shoe that’s designed to be comfortable, and sit somewhere between work and play. It looks great, and having a pair of shoes like this is a must for everyone.

Most Popular

‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’

Chris Rock Shreds Will Smith With Oscar Slap Jokes: 'Everybody Called Him a B---- And Who Does He Hit? Me'

Airstream's New Compact Trailer Is Basically a Studio Apartment on Wheels

Pistol Pete’s NCAA Scoring Record Will Cost Detroit Mercy $27,500

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad