Wolf & Shepherd Have Just Released A New Line Of Genderless Footwear, And It Looks Great

Wolf & Shepherd, a company well-known for their incredible mix of style and comfort, is launching a new range of shoes today that are genderless called Cruise. This line of shoes comes in three different styles, each of which comes in different colors, and they all look pretty fantastic.

All three shoes are made with soft Italian nubucks and calf-skins, and are lined with a special rubber outsole that keeps the inside dry, gives them excellent grip, and makes sure they’re comfortable no matter what you’re doing.

It’s yet another addition to a very good few weeks for shoe enthusiasts as it’s coming in hot on the heels of the excellent Kizik Shoes, and some brand-new eco-friendly kids’ shoes courtesy of Stride Rite. It’s just a very good time to care about what you’re putting on your feet.

$189 The Tre is made with three tiers of premium leather that come together for a unique but stylish look. It’s comfortable too, so you’ll look great and feel even better.

$189 The Lace-Up has a full-grain Italian leather upper, a removable memory foam footbed, and is incredibly soft on the inside too. It’s meant to be uber-comfortable, and it looks great.