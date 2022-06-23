Drive More Safely With Phone Mounts for Car Vents, Dashboards and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Your phone is a useful tool when you’re on the road, but driving safely means keeping your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. Car phone mounts make it easy to do just that. They attach quickly, you can transfer them from car to car and they even expand to accommodate you or your passengers’ larger-sized smartphones.

The best car cell phone holders are available to clip onto your dashboard, windshield, air vent or cup holder. Some holders are versatile enough to use on the vent, dashboard or windshield, which can be beneficial if you want to test a few methods and eyelines. There are also magnetic car phone mounts that attach directly to the back of a phone or work with a MagSafe case.

Get to know the best phone mounts for cars in 2022 that will keep your device stable and easy to use.

1. iOttie Car Phone Mount

BEST OVERALL

With over 90,000 reviews on Amazon, this dashboard and windshield holder from iOttie is one of the best phone mounts for cars that you can find. It’s also one of the most affordable. Using a clip-in mechanism that works universally with smartphones of all shapes and sizes, this holder has a strong suction cup base. It also features a telescopic arm that extends up to 8 inches and pivots 260 degrees, allowing for a range of viewing configurations.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Qifutan Long Arm Car Phone Holder

RUNNER UP

This sleek cell phone holder has a long arm and holds phones in with hugging arms that firmly grip your phone. The mount is padded with a soft silicone padding to avoid scratching your device and has a rotating 360-degree ball joint that lets you instantly switch it from landscape to portrait and vice versa. Combined with its anti-shake mechanism, this phone mount can help make your driving experience safer and more secure.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Andobil Car Cup Phone Holder

BEST CAR CUP PHONE MOUNT

Keep your air vent and dashboard free with this attractive cup holder phone mount featuring a flexible gooseneck. A great alternative to suction cup and magnet technology, this car accessory is made from high-density silicone that can mold to the depth of your vehicle’s holder. It also features an open-bottom tray design, which allows effortless access to your charging station. To free your phone, just press the quick-release button.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. OtterBox Car Dash & Windshield Mount for MagSafe

BEST MAGSAFE PICK

If you have products that use MagSafe technology, check out Otterbox’s car phone mount for dashboards and windshields, which uses a magnet to secure your phone. While it doesn’t charge, this durable mount does come with a limited lifetime warranty. Unlike cheaper models, this sturdy alternative sticks well, has an ergonomic arm and won’t obstruct airflow. No matter how bumpy the road, your phone won’t budge with this mount.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Lamicall Car Vent Phone Mount

BEST BUDGET PICK

If you just want a simple clamp-style phone mount that gets the job done and grips your device tightly, consider this Lamicall accessory one of the best air vent mounts. For just over $10, you get an unobtrusive cradle stand that’s easy to operate with one hand. The clamp features rubber cushion padding so that the back of your phone never gets scratched. One buyer sums it up by calling it a “very thoughtful design yet a reasonable price.”

Courtesy of Amazon

6. VICSEED Magnetic Car Vent Mount

BEST MAGNETIC PHONE MOUNT

This magnetic phone mount ring contains one of the strongest magnets you can find and holds your phone directly without a case or a metal ring, unlike similar models. However, it also works with MagSafe cases and can be completely rotated for a better driving experience. Multiple users give five-star reviews on factors like ease of installation, security and durability over time. It’s also Popsocket compatible thanks to a built-in gap in the middle.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. VANMASS Super Suction Car Phone Mount

STRONGEST SUCTION

Got trust issues with car phone mounts due to poor suction? This one, which attaches to the windshield, air vent or dashboard, has super-strong suction that will never fail in bumpy conditions, cornering positions or sudden braking. Along with being one of the most reliable holders on the market, it’s also one of the most versatile.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. VICSEED Car Phone Mount

BEST FOR THICK PHONE CASES

A major complaint with many of the best car cell phone holders is that they aren’t compatible with phone cases — especially thick ones. VICSEED solves that problem with its suction cup phone holder designed specifically to accommodate larger cases, so you don’t have to remove your device from its protection to go in the holder. Single-handed operation and 360-degree ball joint make it user-friendly for drivers.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Belkin MagSafe Magnetic Charging Mount

BEST CHARGING PICK

While there are plenty of magnetic phone holders available for your car, this wireless charging mount is top-of-the-line. You do need your own USB power supply, but stop dealing with the hassle of wires and ensure that you’re never left with a dead phone thanks to Belkin’s functional offering. For now, this holder only works with cases with built-in magnets, or on phones with no case at all.

Courtesy of Amazon

