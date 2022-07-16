These $40 Personal Breathalyzers Can Save You from the Worst Mistake of Your Life After a Night of Drinking

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In the thick of summer it’s easy to get swept up in the thrill of lazy lake days and pool parties. One minute you’re lounging on a giant pool float sipping a hard iced tea and before you know it you’re challenging someone to another round of beer pong. Another casual Saturday evening has devolved into debauchery. You’re probably already pre-ordering the best hangover food before you get to your car.

And about that car. Before you make the decision to drive despite a few hours of day drinking, consider how useful a personal breathalyzer might be in this moment. You probably can’t remember how many drinks you had or anything about the Blood Alcohol Content equations.

Before you put yourself and others in danger, grab one of these personal breathalyzers to keep in your car’s glove compartment or on your keychain. Having. breathalyzer on hand means you’ll never get behind the wheel without knowing if you’re OK to drive. (The legal limit is a .08 BAC, by the way.) Get to know the best personal breathalyzers to keep you and your loved ones safe after a night of drinking.

The Best Personal Breathalyzers At a Glance

1. Best Overall: BACtrack S80 Breathalyzer — $129.99 on Amazon

2. Runner Up: BACtrack C6 Keychain Breathalyzer — $69.99 on Amazon

3. Best Budget: FFtopu Breathalyzer — $39.99 on Amazon

4. Honorable Mention: BACtrack Trace Breathalyzer — $99.99 on Amazon

5. Also Consider: BACtrack C8 Breathalyzer — $89.99 on Amazon

1. BACtrack S80 Breathalyzer

BEST OVERALL

The BACtrack S80 Breathalyzer boasts police-grade accuracy and DOT approval in all 50 states. It operates by the click of a single button. Even after a few drinks, this breathalyzer is easy to use: just blow for five seconds and the results will be displayed on an LCD screen 10 seconds later. It also comes with six reusable mouthpieces that make it easy to share or reuse again and again. It’s a pricier option, but when it comes to the safety and security of yourself and others, it’s worth the money.

2. BACtrack C6 Keychain Breathalyzer

RUNNER UP

This keychain option from BACtrack offers professional-grade technology at a reasonable price. Not only can you test your BAC within seconds, but you can also download the BACtrack app to pair your smart phone with this personal breathalyzer. If your BAC is above 0.00%, you can call an Uber directly from the app, which uses ZeroLine technology to estimate when your BAC might return to a safe driving level. We love this model’s compact design. O

3. FFtopu Breathalyzer BEST BUDGET

This is one of the most affordable breathalyzers available without sacrificing quality. The FFtopu is just as easy to use as the more expensive options, and even offers clear warnings to alert users of high BAC levels. Its LCD display will change to red and issue a sound alert if your test result is dangerous, and its slim design is perfect for slipping into your back pocket or storing in your car’s glove compartment.

4. BACtrack Trace Breathalyzer

HONORABLE MENTION

The BACtrack Trace remembers the last 10 BAC readings for later reference, and warning levels can be adjusted based on personal preference. It takes just seconds to turn on and warm up, allowing your BAC results to be collected quickly and accurately. If you like the accuracy and simplicity of the BACtrack S80 but want something a little slimmer and more affordable, the BACtrack Trace is for you.

5. BACtrack C8 Breathalyzer

ALSO CONSIDER

The C8 Breathalyzer from BACtrack offers the same ease and accuracy of other models. Like the C6 Keychain Breathalyzer, the C8 can deliver BAC results and ZeroLine technology estimations for when you might return to 0.00% straight to your phone. Unique to the C8 Breathalyzer, the ZeroLine estimate can be displayed on the breathalyzer itself in case you left your phone at the bar or it’s in need of a charge.

