Get $20 for FREE From Amazon When Purchasing These Items Right Now

Right now, Amazon is hosting a limited-time offer on P&G items in household, health, baby and beauty care categories across its site. The deal in question? Spend $80 and receive $20 in credit to Amazon. All you have to do is purchase the correct items you can find listed here with code PGSTOCKUP, which should already be saved to your account.

That’s right, folks, we’re talking about the best laundry detergent, paper towels, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products — you name it. Everything using the button below is available to snag during this deal. Just spend $80 and receive $20, it’s that simple.

A few P&G products available for purchase under this deal. Courtesy of Amazon

Thankfully, these aren’t random products, these are household necessities. Things you absolutely cannot live without. Might as well get some stockpiling done while you can to get a quick $20, right?

Find a couple of our favorites below and get saving. You know what they say, $20 is $20!

Courtesy of Amazon $16.99 Because if you don’t currently own a Swiffer Sweeper, you need a Swiffer Sweeper. It’s 2023, people.

Courtesy of Amazon $29.99 Eight shades whiter in just ten days total? Sounds like this one belongs in your cart.

Courtesy of Amazon $21.49 Behold, what’s potentially the best invention in laundry history: the Tide POD.

Courtesy of Amazon $24.42 If you’re reading this, your paper towel supply is most likely getting low. Even if it’s not, it’s still low. You can never have enough paper towels.