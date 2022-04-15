Not a Typo: These Shark Vacuums Are Just $99 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re anything like us, you love the idea of a Dyson vacuum cleaner but loathe the thought of its lofty price tag. Truly, we feel your pain. Finding a quality vacuum cleaner can be difficult. But luckily, all hope is not lost. It turns out that some of the best vacuum deals are for reliable vacuum cleaners with near-perfect reviews — and don’t cost you $500. In fact, for folks who live in small apartments or are on a tight budget, these great vacuum deals may actually serve your needs better.

We keep a close eye on the best vacuum deals, and this week we’ve spotted some major price drops. Right now, Walmart has rolled back prices on Shark vacuums, and you can buy the Shark Corded Stick Vacuum and the upright Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL for just $99. On top of that, we’ve found some new coupons on Amazon that lets you save on vacuums from eufy by Anker and BLACK + DECKER.

For those of you who do have your heart set on a Dyson vacuum cleaner, we’ve also got some great news. This weekend you can buy the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon for just $399, letting you save $130 in total. Fair warning: these Dyson vacs are almost sold out, so don’t miss your chance to save.

To help you find the best vacuum deals, we checked our favorite online retailers for the latest discounts on affordable vacuums.

Shark Corded Stick Vacuum

Here’s something you don’t find very often: a well-reviewed stick vacuum from a popular brand that costs under $100. Normally, Shark vacuums like this sell for at least $169, but Walmart has dropped prices on these corded stick vacuums to just $99. This is one of the best vacuum deals we’ve come across in a long time, and if you don’t mind plugging in your vacuum, this is a great chance to save. We weren’t able to find any other retailers that are matching this price, and we really thought it might have been a mistake at first.

PRICE DROP

Courtesy of Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum, CU510

Designed with powerful suction, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum easily cleans carpets, rugs and furniture. The detachable pod makes it portable for stairs, cars and other tight areas, while Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter capture dust and allergens. The extra-large capacity removable dust canister is easy to remove and easy to empty (like those more expensive Dysons) for extended cleaning without interruption.

Courtesy of Walmart

eufy by Anker, HomeVac H11

Eufy is an Anker brand that makes some incredible vacuums, which also happen to be incredibly affordable. We feature eufy vacuum deals regularly on SPY, but usually we’re writing about the brand’s popular robot vacuums. Today, you can save $10 instantly on the eufy HomeVac, a cordless and handheld vacuum that’s perfect for tidying up small spaces like cars and apartments. This vacuum also looks cool, and it doesn’t have the old-fashioned aesthetic of most budget vacuums.

Clip the on-page coupon and save $10 on the price of this vacuum for a limited time.

Courtesy of Amazon

eureka NEU182A PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

This top-rated upright vacuum has nearly 30,000 perfect reviews on Amazon, with users raving about its incredible suction power. The dynamic motor and brush roll help to lift dirt and debris with ease, while the 12.6-inch wide nozzle allows it to cover more ground at once. It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver on carpets, rugs, hard floors, and more. What makes this such a great vacuum deal? All that, and it comes with attachments and nozzles for stairs and other small spaces.

37,000+ POSITIVE REVIEWS

Courtesy of Amazon

BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Handheld Vacuum

This BLACK+DECKER vacuum cleaner is made with a high-performance motor and strong suction to pick up dust, dirt and debris without issue. The 200-degree pivoting nozzle helps it fit into hard-to-reach places, while the extendible crevice tool gets into corners quickly. It has a large collection dustbowl capacity of 15 ounces and a three-stage filtration system to remove and trap dirt effortlessly. At $70, this vacuum is a great deal for any home. Courtesy of Amazon

BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+ 16V MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum

This cordless stick vacuum from BLACK+DECKER offers up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge. It picks up 25% more on carpets than other vacuums in its class and automatically changes suction power based on floor type. It also quickly converts into a handheld with a crevice tool for stairs and other hard-to-reach spots needing a good clean. What’s more, this self-standing vacuum comes equipped with a bright LED to make sure spots like under the bed get the proper clean.

AMERICAN BRAND

Courtesy of Amazon

BISSELL Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum

This Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum cleans hard floors just as well as it does carpets. Powerful, lightweight and easy to use, it operates like three machines in one: stick vacuum, handle vacuum and stair vacuum. No matter the cleaning mode, it offers powerful suction and effective cleaning.

56,000+ REVIEWS

Courtesy of Amazon

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand Vacuum

Equipped with a 14V lithium-ion battery for high-powered cleaning, the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand Vacuum picks up pet hair and other dirt and debris in seconds. The triple filtration provides superior suction power, while the large easy to empty dirt canister help you discard contents between uses. This vac comes with additional tools to help you get into hard-to-reach places, including a motorized brush, upholstery tool, and crevice tool.

Courtesy of Amazon

Get the Latest Product Reviews, News & Deals from SPY…

Save Time Cleaning With the $220 Discount on Roborock’s 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum