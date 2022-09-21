TikTok’s Favorite Cleaning Product The Bissell Little Green Machine Is Back Down To $99 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A SPY (and personal) favorite is back on sale today, and I couldn’t help but share. Right now, shoppers can get Bissell’s Little Green Machine for just $99 at Walmart.

If you’re an avid SPY reader, you’ve likely seen me rave about the Little Green Machine in past reviews. It’s literally one of the best products I’ve ever used and works so great, in fact, that my mother itried “stealing” it after borrowing it for a trial run on her carpets.

This small, but mighty machine has also become a big TikTok trend. If you’ve ever scrolled through TikTok, where it’s been reviewed countless times, you may have seen some of the tough stains that Bissell Little Green Machine has managed to remove, As a proud owner of this product, I can attest to every claim that you’ve ever seen about its ability to lift stains from carpets and upholstery with little to no effort.

Check out my review of the Bissell Little Green Machine, or just take a look at this video of me using it to lift a battery acid stain from my interior steps. You guys, it was so good that it even inspired me to create my very first TikTok:

Bissell Little Green Machine

The portable Bissell Little Green is compact and easy to use, preventing you from having to pull out a large carpet cleaner to tackle small stains and spots on carpet and upholstery. All you have to do is spray and scrub to instantly lift away dirt and stains. The powerful suction lifts tough stains, spills, tracked dirt from outside, and more. Use it on your carpet, stairs, mattress, sofa, and even on your car interior as needed. The large 48 oz tank capacity allows you to clean longer between refills and it comes with a 3″ scrub tool and an 8 oz trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula to help you get started — all for $99. I’ve personally seen this product go as low as $89 during the Black Friday shopping season. However, any price less than $100 is amazing considering all this product does. The markdown is a 20% discount from the usual price of $123.59. For comparison, Amazon is currently selling the Little Green Machine for $110, and Bissell itself is selling it for $123, which is also a great price, but still $20 more than Walmart’s rolled back price.

Courtesy of Walmart

The Best Air Purifiers for Your Home - SPY Reviews