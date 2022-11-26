The Top Black Friday Deals on Robot Vacuums Are the Perfect Excuse To Buy Your First Robot

With so many huge Black Friday deals to sort through, we’ve been extra busy today. But there’s one product category where the deals have been especially strong this year — robot vacuums. Now is the time to get your hands on one of these little helpers and knock out those cleaning chores before the family rolls in for the holidays.

The best robot vacuums are smart devices that leave your floors spic and span without having you lift a finger. And for Black Friday, popular robot vacuums from iRobot (the makers of Roomba vacuums), Shark, Ninja and Roborock are all on sale. Black Friday Savings %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

We’ve tested a lot of robot vacuums in 2022, from the best wet-dry vacuums or premium self-emptying robot vacuums. Sometimes, Black Friday deals on appliances only cover older products that retailers are trying to get rid of. However, the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals include some of the top models we’ve ever reviewed, including award-winning SPY products:

The iRobot Roomba i3+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum is now under $400

The Self-Emptying Shark XL is 50% off

The Smart Eufy Clean by Anker is 60% off at Walmart

Roborock’s award-winning S7 MaxV Series wet-dry vacuum is at its lowest-ever price.

We’ve seen robot vacuums use various types of technology for navigation the around the house. Using cameras, light sensors and voice assistants like Alexa, these robot vacuums are trained to avoid obstacles in dark areas, get beneath furniture with relative ease — and even mop up certain spots. Some of the top models are self-emptying robot vacuums (with a charging base), which pick up and empty their dustbins, making your job even easier.

Whether you’re shopping for the best gifts for men, the best Christmas gifts for the family or just want to fulfill your childhood dream of owning your very own robot, keep scrolling to check out the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals available now through Cyber Monday.

save over $200 $349.00 $549.99 37% off It’s hard to find a worthwhile self-emptying vacuum for under $500, and this is one of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals we’ve ever seen. With smart features and excellent suction, this bot is a big winner.

#1 Best Seller $599.00 $399.95 Using the accompanied app or voice commands, the Shark robot vacuum will schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas. This is one of the top-rated robot vacuums on Amazon, and we’ve never seen it discounted so steeply before.

$639.99 $859.99 26% off You can video call to anywhere in your home through this Roborock robot vacuum. It’s also able to mop effectively with sonic vibration technology that scrubs at up to 3000 cycles per minute. While it’s definitely an investment, this robot vacuum has incredible mapping and smart features, and we recently chose it for the SPY Smart Home Awards 2022.

$229 $349 34% off Save up to 35% off on this iRobot model, which can begin cleaning every room of the house with the help of Google Assistant and Alexa. It’s just that smart. The special Black Friday deal starts today and extends through Cyber Monday.