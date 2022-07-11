These Cheap Vacuum Cleaners Prove You Don’t Have to Spend Big Bucks for Clean Floors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to buying home appliances, like a vacuum cleaner, the question of how much to spend can result in a rather unpleasant headache. If you assume devices that cost more are better, does that mean the devices that cost less are worse? We’re here to show you that the best cheap vacuum cleaners can do everything you need them to — and all for a budget-friendly price.

Let’s begin by stating that there are good reasons to invest in high-end vacuum cleaners, like the best Dyson devices. If you desire industry-leading specs and features at your disposal, you’re going to need to invest, much like buying a new smartphone. However, if you simply need a vacuum cleaner to perform admirably in the everyday cleaning of your home, there’s no need to be spending the big bucks.

So far in 2022, the SPY team has tested a lot of vacuums, and a few brands in particular stand out in the cheap vacuum cleaners category:

Bissell

BLACK+DECKER

Shark

eufy by Anker

What to Consider Before Buying a Cheap Vacuum Cleaner

The decision to spend less on your vacuum cleaner isn’t one to worry about. There are plenty of affordable vacuum cleaners out there that are more than capable of performing everyday household cleaning needs. But there are also devices to avoid. Here are some things to consider and what to look out for when choosing a cheap vacuum cleaner.

Suction Power: As mentioned above, if you want industry-leading suction power, you’re going to have to invest. However, the best cheap vacuum cleaners still provide more than enough suction power for the average homeowner.

As mentioned above, if you want industry-leading suction power, you’re going to have to invest. However, the best cheap vacuum cleaners still provide more than enough suction power for the average homeowner. Features: In terms of built-in features and newer technology, there may be a few compromises to be made. Things to consider in your vacuum are whether you want it to be corded or cordless, bagged or bagless and if there are any specific features you do want to be included.

In terms of built-in features and newer technology, there may be a few compromises to be made. Things to consider in your vacuum are whether you want it to be corded or cordless, bagged or bagless and if there are any specific features you do want to be included. Build Quality: Build quality is hard to figure out from online viewing, which is why checking existing reviews and ratings can be helpful. An abundance of positive reviews shows that the device is made to last.

Build quality is hard to figure out from online viewing, which is why checking existing reviews and ratings can be helpful. An abundance of positive reviews shows that the device is made to last. Brand Name: Normally, we don’t recommend buying products soley on the strength of a brand name, but there are some elite vacuum manufacturers that truly do make the world’s best vacuums — Dyson, Samsung and LG chief among them. In the budget space, we recommend sticking with a trusted brand such as Bissell, Kenmore, Dirt Devil or BLACK+DECKER.

Normally, we don’t recommend buying products soley on the strength of a brand name, but there are some elite vacuum manufacturers that truly do make the world’s best vacuums — Dyson, Samsung and LG chief among them. In the budget space, we recommend sticking with a trusted brand such as Bissell, Kenmore, Dirt Devil or BLACK+DECKER. Discounts: You can often find really attractive discounts on cheap vacuums at sites like Amazon and Walmart. In addition to the vacuums below, check out our guides to the latest Bissell deals, the best vacuum cleaner deals, and the best daily Amazon deals.

You can often find really attractive discounts on cheap vacuums at sites like Amazon and Walmart. In addition to the vacuums below, check out our guides to the latest Bissell deals, the best vacuum cleaner deals, and the best daily Amazon deals. Corded vs. Cordless: Today, the world’s elite vacuums are cordless, but that’s rarely the case if you’re looking for vacuums under $200 or $100. Being tethered to an outlet is the price you’ll pay for an affordable vacuum, unfortunately.

Below, you’ll find SPY’s top 10 picks for the best cheap vacuum cleaners available online. We’ve included devices for low to the very lowest budgets and vacuums in a range of different styles. All devices on our list come backed by hundreds if not thousands of positive ratings from happy users. Read on to find the right device for you.

1. BISSELL 2486 CleanView Bagless Vacuum

BEST OVERALL

With more than 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the BISSELL 2486 CleanView Bagless Vacuum is worthy of the top spot as the best cheap vacuum cleaner. For a reliable vacuum under $100, you won’t do better than this Bissell.

This popular bagless vacuum cleaner features Bissell’s OnePass technology, which makes use of multi-cyclonic suction and innovative brushes to clean floors with a single pass. It can also be used on a range of floor types and incorporates Scatter-Free technology to prevent scattering on hard floors. Furthermore, this lightweight cleaning device comes with three specialized tools, a turbo brush tool, a dusting brush and a crevice tool, and built-in storage for housing them.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum

LIGHTWEIGHT PICK

At under 3 pounds, this Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum is a truly lightweight option among vacuum cleaners. Thankfully, this feather-light ranking only relates to the device’s weight and not to the accompanying features. In terms of versatility, the cleaner offers three devices in one: a stick vacuum, a handheld vacuum and a stair vacuum. The compact device is surprisingly powerful for its size and can be used on a range of surfaces, including carpets, area rugs and hard floors. Furthermore, it comes in four different colors and has received more than 50,000 five-star ratings from happy Amazon users.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

BEST HANDHELD

This BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Vacuum is our top pick for anyone looking for a handheld device. The cordless vacuum provides unbeatable freedom when it comes to cleaning every part of your home, car interiors or other remote areas. The device also sports a translucent dirt bowl to let users see when it needs emptying. An extendable crevice tool and flip-up brush further aid your ability to clean less accessible areas and upholstery. In addition, this popular vacuum is backed by more than 50,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Dirt Devil Power Max Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner

BEST BUDGET

With a sub $70 price tag, this Dirt Devil Power Max Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner is ideal for households on a tighter budget that still want outstanding performance. The smartly designed vacuum cleaner provides consistent power for dealing with dirt, debris and pet hair on any type of floor. It also incorporates a one-touch, easy-release XL dirt cup for easy emptying and features a height adjuster so you can tailor your cleaning to the floor type. For greater precision and freedom, the cleaner also includes a quick-release extension wand with 12-foot reach, a two-in-one crevice tool and a turbo car pet hair/upholstery tool.

Courtesy of Walmart

5. Eureka Mighty Mite Bagged Canister Vacuum Cleaner

BEST CANISTER

The Eureka Mighty Mite Canister Vacuum Cleaner is best suited to cleaning bare wood and tile flooring. It boasts a 10.0 AMP motor to deliver powerful suction and includes an auto shut-off to protect against overheating. The vacuum is supplied with a seven-piece kit that includes everything you need to clean rooms from floor to ceiling. The easy-to-carry vacuum also sports a 20-foot power cord for greater freedom during cleaning and comes in your choice of yellow or blue.

Courtesy of Walmart

6. Kenmore DU2012 Bagless Upright Vacuum

BEST BAGLESS

This Kenmore DU2012 Bagless Upright Vacuum lets users easily transition between an upright and handheld device. This versatility makes it a great option for users who want to clean floors, stairs and hard-to-reach areas. This vacuuming freedom is further backed by the extending hose and range of accompanying interchangeable tools. Other notable features include a two-motor system that delivers deeper cleaning and the HEPA filter system, which is capable of trapping up to 99.97% of dust.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner

BEST CORDLESS

With four vacuum arrangements to choose from, including a stick vacuum and a handheld vacuum, the Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner offers versatility with which few other devices can compete. The lightweight device has a high-density HEPA filtration system that is capable of removing up to 99.97% of dust particles in the air. It provides users between 20 and 35 minutes of running time, depending on the device settings. It also has a sizable 1.3-liter dust cup for less frequent emptying. Plus, it comes in either red or blue and is supplied with a wall-mounted storage base and charger.

Courtesy of Walmart

8. Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum

BEST STICK

Shark’s Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum ticks all the right boxes. This lightweight vacuum uses powerful suction to clean all kinds of floors. This power also means it’s capable of cleaning carpets more deeply, removing deep-lying pet hair, dirt and other debris. It also sports a low-profile design with flexible joints and swivel steering to make cleaning under furniture and in tight gaps effortless. It can also convert into a handheld device when required and comes with several tools for specific cleaning needs.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

9. Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

BEST SPLURGE

The Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum is another popular Shark device that boasts powerful suction, effective filtration and responsive maneuverability. It’s possible to lift away the vacuum’s collection pod to create an easy-to-carry vacuum that is better suited to cleaning stairs, upholstery and hard-to-reach areas. Its 0.9-quart capacity means longer periods between emptying while a HEPA filter ensures your carpets and bare floors are 99.9% free of dust and allergens.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner

BEST ROBOT

The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner is our pick for the most affordable robot vacuum. This advanced device features a three-point cleaning system and has BoostIQ Technology to automatically increase suction power on tougher surfaces. It’s also an ultra-slim 2.85-inches thin for fitting under furniture and comes backed by more than 9,500 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. Furthermore, you can control your device using voice control services or the EufyHome app on your smartphone. The app also allows you to manually control the device, set schedules and locate it if it goes missing.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Dyson Vacuums Are Worth Splurging On