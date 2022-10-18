You Can Use These Computer Cleaning Tools on All of Your Favorite Tech Devices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Did you know that on average, your computer has more germs on it than a toilet seat? Disgusting, right? We’re all on our devices all day every day, so all the germs from door handles, elevator buttons, and beyond easily get transferred from our hands to our laptops and desktops.

Beyond the invisible bacteria, there’s also a ton of dust, dirt, hair, food crumbs, and other grime that gets stuck in our devices. That’s why every once in a while it’s good to give them a good cleaning. There are a ton of great tools to clean your laptop screens, but your entire device could benefit from more thorough computer cleaning. In order to help computers, phones, and other devices perform at their best and last as long as possible, you need to give your tech a good scrub with some affordable, accessible tools.

Keep reading to learn how to clean your computer, tablet, smartphone, and other tech devices.

1. Screen Mom Computer Cleaning Kit

Mom knows best; the Screen Mom Computer Cleaning Kit has the cleaning power to clean all of your screens including your computer monitors, tablets, phone and your TVs. There’s over 1,500 sprays in the bottle (which seems like it should last you forever) of the gentle, yet powerful cleaning solution that doesn’t have any alcohol, ammonia or phosphates. It even comes with a large microfiber towel to keep your screens from getting scratched.

2. Tech Armor Cleaning Kit

It doesn’t matter whether your mobile phone or computer screen is an AMOLED, LCD, Retina display or LED screen – the Tech Armor Cleaning Kit is safe and ready for any and all screen types. The gel cleaner doesn’t contain any alcohol or ammonia, comes with microfiber cleaning clothes and is completely safe for your electronics. Everything you need all in one kit.

3. Compressed Air Duster

You can ditch the canned air duster for good and get one that will last you forever. This rechargeable air duster comes with a handful of brush accessories to get hard to reach areas or crumbs that are trying their hardest to stick around. It recharges via USB, and when fully charged reaches 91000 RPM that really moves air around. It is also great for blowing dirt out of other small appliances.

4. Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

This nifty little handheld vacuum cleaner can be part of your pc cleaning tools arsenal. It comes in either white or orange and in battery powered, rechargeable USB powered, and wireless charging varieties. The large capture nozzle along with the friction of the brushes allows you to pick up large debris on your desktop or keyboard easily. And the best part – it looks more like tech for your computer as opposed to a vacuum cleaner.

5. Iolo System Mechanic

The outside of your computer isn’t the only thing that needs cleaning from time to time. The Iolo System Mechanic can clean all of the unused apps and bloatware off of your system and get your computer purring like a kitten again. It can run every time your computer is sitting idle to keep your computer running at its best all of the time. Don’t let the inside of your computer get bogged down by junk files.

6. OXO Microfiber Duster

A good microfiber duster comes in handy more often than you think, especially when it comes to your computer. You don’t realize how much dust and dirt can collect on your screen and keyboard on your laptop or computer, but the Oxo Microfiber duster gently removes all that unwanted mess without any solutions or much labor at all. It’s an affordable and useful tool to have in your computer cleaning supplies.

7. Nylon Computer Cleaning Brushes

It’s crazy how dirty the inside of your computer can get. Thankfully, these Nylon Computer Cleaning Brushes have the right brush for full maintenance computer cleaning inside and out. You’ll be able to keep CPU fans to keyboards totally crumb and dirt free with this combination of handy PC cleaning tools.

8. Computer Fan Filter Grills

Your computer fan is essentially the gateway for dirt and dust to make its way into your computer. Adding or replacing a dirty fan grill can make a big difference in keeping your computer free of dirt and operating the way you want. These are standard 120mm covers and comes with all of the screws you need for installation.

9. Computer Dust Solutions Keyboard Cover

Much like you’d toss a cover over your grill to keep the dirt and elements from getting to it, this handy keyboard cover keeps dirt and dust from slowly building on your keyboard. Prevention is the best form of treatment, and this cover can help keep your keyboard dirt free and nip any problems at the bud.

10. Liquid Glass Screen Protector

The Liquid Glass Screen Protector is a unique layer of protection for your tablet or smartphone screen. Simply pour it on your screen and wipe and the silica dioxide suspended in liquid solution bonds to your glass and provides protection from water, scratches and protects your screen when you have a butterfinger moment and drop your phone. Plus, it’s 100% compatible with fingerprint sensors too.

11. MagicFiber MicroFiber Cleaning Cloth

In almost every “cleaning your tech” guide, they discuss microfiber cloths, and for good reason. They’re gentle but effective at removing dust without damaging screens or removing the oleophobic (fingerprint-resistant) coating that’s on many smartphone screens these days.

This pack of six from Amazon is the way to go. These MicroFiber clothes are made from a high-quality material that absorbs and removes all fingerprints, smudges, oils and dust from your screens. Use this as a first step before applying any liquid sanitizing wipe or screen cleaner.

12. Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes

After using a microfiber cloth, wipe down all screens with a lens cleaning wipe from Care Touch to remove any additional dirt, bacteria and germs that a dry cloth couldn’t get to. The best lens cleaners have an ammonia-free formula that comes on pre-packaged wipes. The Care Touch lens cleaners below are guaranteed to clean your smartphone camera without scratching or leaving behind residue.

Grab this pack and keep a few in your car, work backpack and desk drawer so a good clean (and picture-perfect selfie) is never too far away.

13. Koala Kleaner Alcohol-Free Lens Cleaner Spray

If you’re looking for a spray option that does the job, this tech-friendly Koala Kleaner is safe for all screens and is totally alcohol-free. It’s 100% streak-free and works on all screens and lenses from tablets to laptops and even eyewear.

This bottle duo packs a collective 3,000 sprays that will last you approximately two years, so you know you’re getting your money’s worth. They’ve also got their own accompanying microfiber cloths to wipe the screen down before and after.

14. iRoller Screen Cleaner

Quickly clean your smartphone or tablet screen with one of these rolling screen cleaners that you can use over and over again. It’s completely liquid-free so there’s no worry of potential damage to your tech, and you can rinse it and use it for years without wear and tear. It removes smudges, dust, and smears from your screen quickly, and it’s small enough to throw in your bag and take with you everywhere.

15. Keyboard Universal Cleaning Gel

This stuff is like Playdoh for your computer that picks up dust from hard-to-reach crevices. Plus, it’s super squishy and fun to handle. Not only is this cleaning gel one of our favorite computer cleaning tips, but it’s also one of our favorite car cleaning hacks. Squish this big ball of goo from ColorCoral onto your computer keyboard and lift up to watch it remove all the dirt and grime easily. And for all of your desk eaters out there, this gel will help you pick up all the crumbs that have slipped between the keys of your laptop or desktop keyboard. The process is less labor-intensive than other strategies and is good for general dust removal.

16. OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner

This is a great 2-in-1 tool for general laptop, tablet and smartphone care. The microfiber pad on the bottom swipes away screen smudges and fingerprints while the soft brush on the other end cleans in between your keys. They both retract in for storage when not in use for easy travel. Bring this tool with you everywhere to keep your laptop free from the grime that builds up over time.

17. OXO Good Grips Electronics Cleaning Brush

With all tech devices, no matter how hard you clean, there are those places where the sun never shines. Nevertheless, there is dirt there. How can you get to it? This elegant cleaning paintbrush for tech has two sides — a set of soft bristles on one and a slim silicone wiper on the other. Use the brush for keyboard maintenance and the silicone to reach into even the smallest of crevices and grab dirt. The soft bristles are gentle so there’s no need to worry about potential damage, and both sides retract for easy storage.

18. Falcon Dust-Off Electronics Compressed Gas Duster

When it comes to dust that’s deep, deep in there, few things work better than compressed gas. The powerful sprays push any built-up contaminants out of your tech for a clean finish every time. Spray directly into keyboards, computer mice, computer fans and other deep crevices to remove built-up dust and dirt. The blasts are totally moisture-free and ozone-safe so the environment isn’t suffering for your cleanliness.

Pro Tip for keyboard users: turn your keyboard upside-down and spray from the side with compressed air. You will be amazed — and disgusted — by all the dust, crumbs and hair that comes flying out.

19. Brigii Mini Vacuum Cleaner

Another way to get deep down into the hard-to-reach places is a handheld vacuum cleaner. This one from Brigii charges via USB and is dual-function: sucking and blowing. One end of the machine absorbs dust while the other blows it to give you options as you cleanse your machine.

It’s completely cordless and ultra-lightweight making it a great desk accessory for regular laptop and desktop PC maintenance. The filter is hand-washable after being taken out and it’s equipped with a quick charge guarantee so you’ll never need to worry about a dead battery. If you have an office computer, tools like this are a great way to clean all the dust that builds up behind your monitor and between your computer cables.

20. PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer

If you want to get serious about cleaning your smartphone, check out this UV sanitizer that cleans your phone as it wirelessly charges it.

The unit contains two germicidal UV-C bulbs that kill 99.99% of all bacteria and germs and comes in a variety of colors. Stick your phone in here every night to thoroughly clean and sanitize rather than carry about a brick of infection all day long.

It fits all smartphones including larger models like the iPhone X Plus and Galaxy S10+. Newer versions of PhoneSoap can even accommodate tablets. It’ll also clean whatever fits, which means you can also sanitize your watches, headphones and keys.