Dyson, Who? One of Our Favorite Cordless Stick Vacuums Is on Sale for Just $150 This Weekend

Recently, one of our most experienced product testers tried out the Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme, a cordless stick vacuum in the budget category. There were a lot of things we loved about this vacuum, but it’s most impressive feature has nothing to do with suction power or pet hair removal — although it received high marks in both.

No, the most impressive thing about this budget vacuum?

This cordless stick vacuum stands up on its own, which means you can set it aside while you pick up some dirty clothes off the floor or shift around some rogue pillows while you vacuum. We’ve spent the summer testing some of the world’s most advanced vacuums, including $1,000 luxury models like the Samsung Bespoke Jet, the LG Cord Zero and the latest robot vacuums. And while being able to stand up on its own might seem like a really, really basic task for a vacuum, it’s shockingly rare in a stick vacuum. Usually, they just flop on the floor when you set them aside, which is super annoying.

Not so with the Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme. And thanks to a price drop, you can buy this budget vacuum for just $149 via Amazon and Walmart this weekend.

Courtesy of Black+Decker

QUICK SPECS

Weight: 10.48 pounds

55 minutes on the lowest power setting

55 minutes on the lowest power setting Attachments: 2 (crevice attachment with a flip-out brush, low-profile pet accessory)

2 (crevice attachment with a flip-out brush, low-profile pet accessory) Dustbin Capacity: 0.65 liters

0.65 liters LED Lights: Yes

Full Review: The Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Vacuum Is Great for Pets

About the Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum

Ever since Dyson introduced its line of popular cordless stick vacuums, the entire industry has shifted gears to model their own designs after the new paradigm. When a company releases a paradigm-shifting product, we see a similar cycle over the next few years. The first few imitation products and dupes are usually pretty blah. Eventually, competitors start to catch up and offer viable alternatives, although they typically cost as much or more than the original. But eventually, as the technology becomes standard, you’ll start to see budget models that are just as good as the more expensive alternatives.

And that’s exactly where we are with cordless stick vacuums.

You can still buy luxury models from brands like Samsung, LG and Dyson, but you can also find mid-range models from brands like Shark and Eufy by Anker. However, if you don’t want to spend more than $200 on a vacuum, you’ll have to dip into the budget territory, and that’s where Black+Decker vacuums live. We’ve tested a number of affordable Black+Decker vacuums, and we’ve been impressed by their longevity. They may not have suction power worthy of the space shuttle, but they’ll clean your home or apartment admirably.

In our review of this vacuum, we praised it for its impressive self-standing abilities, the built-in LED lights, the handy removable and rechargeable battery, and the ability to use it as a handheld vacuum. Our product tester did note that the dustbin release can be awkward, and that the battery drains quickly on the highest suction setting. However, that latter problem is also an issue with luxury vacuums.

In short, this is an excellent budget vacuum, and a great option for people who live in small spaces and don’t have a lot of room for vacuum storage. Because this vacuum stands on its own, you don’t have to worry about a separate stand taking up space. And this weekend, this Black+Decker vacuum is on sale for just $150.

For a cordless stick vacuum from a trusted brand, you won’t find a better price.

Head to Walmart or Amazon to shop this sale before it ends.