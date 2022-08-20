This Time-Saving Attachment Turns Your Power Washer Into a Mini Zamboni for Just $37

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It may be sunny and hot out right now, but fall is coming sooner than you expect, which means fall cleanup time. Whether it’s your deck, your patio, or your sidewalks and driveway, you’ll be out there giving them a good washing before the flakes fall.

The best way to get those outdoor surfaces clean is, of course, a pressure washer. Even then, however, that narrow stream of water makes it a tedious job, and one where it’s easy to miss spots.

A pressure washer surface cleaner attachment allows you to cut wide, clean swaths across your deck, driveway or pathways, and thus speed up your work. And right now, the #1 best-selling pressure washer accessory on Amazon, the EDOU Direct Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner, is 50% off thanks to a new on-page coupon.

Courtesy of Amazon

What Makes The EDOU Direct Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner a Great Deal?

12% off the retail price of $84.99 plus an extra 50% coupon brings the price down to under $40

Free delivery with Prime membership

Amazon #1 Best Seller in pressure washer accessories

4.5-star rating from nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers

Lifetime after-sales service and 24-hour customer support from EDOU.

To take advantage of this deal, be sure to clip the virtual coupon shown here. The discount will automatically be applied during checkout.

Courtesy of Amazon

What We Love About the EDOU Direct Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner

What’s not to love? With the current Amazon deal, the EDOU Direct Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner is like adding a mini-Zamboni to your garage or toolshed for just over 40 bucks. Instead of those narrow strokes with your power washer’s wand, you now get a 15-inch-wide swipe of concentrated cleaning.

The EDOU has a rotating bar with two high-pressure jets, each delivering 4,000 pounds of water pressure per square inch (PSI). The bristle brush surrounding the bottom of the cleaner controls overspray and helps dislodge and brush away sticker bits of debris. The water blast being delivered by two fast-rotating jets (1800 rpm) is far superior to the static stream from a power washer alone and prevents those streaks caused by waving a wand alone.

The head of the EDOU is made from a heavy, durable composite material, and the two 15-inch washer extension wands are made from stainless steel with heavy-duty brass couplings. It’s compatible with any 1/4-inch quick-connect-capable power washer wands, and has a removable strainer to prevent blockages.

EDOU stands behind the Direct Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner with lifetime after-sales service and 24-hour customer support. It’s no wonder this is the #1 best seller on Amazon among pressure washer accessories, with an average 4.5-star rating from nearly 4,000 buyers. At this price you can tell your jealous neighbors to pick up one of their own when they see how amazing your driveway and sidewalks look!