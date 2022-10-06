Review: We Found the Ultimate Home Cleaning Duo With These Two Hoover ONEPWR Cordless Vacuums

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you live with pets or small children or simply like to keep your home tidy, one of the most frequently used home appliances is the vacuum. A must-have for carpets and a fast way to clean hard floors, the vacuum market is saturated with a variety of styles and price points, from traditional upright vacuums to high-end robots that mop and vacuum. Hoover is one of the most trusted names in vacuums, which is why we were excited to try two models from their ONEPWR line.

Hoover’s ONEPWR lineup includes several cordless stick vacuums, traditional handheld vacuums, hard surface sweepers and dusters and a wet/dry vacuum.

Each product in the ONEPWR line can use the same ONEPWR™ 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion battery. This removable battery allows users to recharge separately from the vacuum unit. Customers who own more than one item from the ONEPWR lineup can conveniently swap batteries for more cleaning time (Hoover also sells backup batteries, a great option for customers with large homes).

At SPY, we’re always on the lookout for the best vacuums that offer excellent value and will help save our readers time and money. That’s why we were excited to test and review the affordable and versatile ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum and ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum, which together make it simple for customers to clean their homes from top to bottom.

Hoover ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

BEST HANDHELD

Best For: Small cleanups around the house and in the car.

Why We Chose It: The Hoover ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner has an impressive amount of suction for a small vacuum and it’s lightweight and easy to use.

Specs

Battery Life: 14 minutes

14 minutes Charging Time: 3.5 hours

3.5 hours Unit Weight: 3 pounds

3 pounds Attachments: Crevice Tool

Crevice Tool Floor Type: All

Courtesy of Amazon

Many full-sized vacuums can be used as handheld vacuums but are typically cumbersome in this mode and require customers to detach and reattach pieces. That’s why we like the ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, a great everyday handheld vacuum that has an impressive amount of suction and is user-friendly.

Pros:

Good suction power

Long battery for short jobs

See-through dustbin

No assembly

Fast charge

Cons:

Heavy battery pack

Loud

What We Liked About The ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

There was no assembly required and the ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner was ready to use straight out of the box.

It has a removable battery pack that reaches full charge in 3.5 hours and lasts 14 minutes. While this isn’t long for a full-sized machine, users likely aren’t cleaning their entire home with this particular Hoover ONEPWR cordless vacuum. Fourteen minutes is more than enough time for small cleaning jobs or vacuuming the car with the handy included crevice tool.

Courtesy of Walmart

The battery pack adds weight to the vacuum and makes it slightly heavy for a handheld, but we like that the battery pack can be used with other vacuums in the ONEPWR series.

This ONEPWR cordless vacuum was excellent at picking up small and large pieces of dirt. We liked that it was easy to see inside the removable dustbin, making it simple to check if we accidentally vacuumed an important item. The dustbin removes from the vacuum easily, but users must also remove the filter to empty the dustbin, making it slightly more laborious than other vacuums.

What We Didn’t Like About The ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

An LED light would be a helpful addition when vacuuming small spaces. Including a wall mount would also be useful since customers will likely want to keep the ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner close by for daily messes. I would have also liked to see a battery indicator to let me know how much charge was left while I was vacuuming.

Allison Bowsher | SPY.com

The vacuum is loud for a handheld, but because it has excellent suction, it feels like a worthwhile trade-off.

A crevice tool is included, which is great for tight spots, but we would also like to see a brush attachment for cleaning window coverings and other delicate spots.

Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner

BEST CORDLESS

Best For: Customers who want the convenience of a cordless vacuum with the suction power of an upright vacuum.

Why We Chose It: Pet owners often need vacuums with extra suction power for grabbing hair and fur, but upright vacuums are heavy and difficult to maneuver. The Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner gets rid of the bulk of a typical upright without giving up suction.

Quick Specs

Battery Life: 35 minutes

35 minutes Charging Time: 3 to 4 hours

3 to 4 hours Unit Weight: 8.6 pounds

8.6 pounds Attachments: None

None Floor Type: All

Courtesy of Hoover

The Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a crossover between large, upright corded vacuums and lightweight, cordless stick vacuums. Combining the benefits of both models, the Hoover ONEPWR cordless vacuum has an impressive amount of suction and a large dustbin, two features typically found in an upright corded vacuum.

Weighing just under nine pounds and with a battery that lasts up to 35 minutes, the vacuum has the maneuverability of a cordless stick vacuum without giving up the long cleaning time of a corded model.

Pros:

Self-standing

Lightweight

Removeable battery convenient for charging

Large dustbin

Good battery life

Cons:

No attachments included

No LED light

What We Liked About The Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner

I often find that my cordless stick vacuums don’t have enough suction power to grab hair and debris from my carpets, but that wasn’t the case with the Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner. It has an impressive level of suction and is designed with an antimicrobial brush roll that prevents odors. I also liked that I could vacuum my entire home almost three times without having to empty the generously sized and easy-to-remove dustbin.

Allison Bowsher | SPY.com

I worried that this Hoover ONEPWR cordless vacuum would be difficult to use on stairs because of its back wheels, a design typically found on bulky corded vacuums, but that wasn’t the case. It was simple to maneuver and lightweight for carrying up and down several flights. I also didn’t have any issue getting under furniture.

The Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner has three modes that were easy to switch between, including Multi Surface, Carpet with Brush Roll On and Brush Roll Off. Its noise level was on the quieter side — another plus. My home is a mix of carpet and tile and while switching between the two modes, I was able to get 24 minutes of cleaning, which is pretty impressive for a cordless vacuum.

Allison Bowsher | SPY.com

The ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner uses the same removable and rechargeable ONEPWR 4.0 Ah MAX battery as the ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. While being able to remove the battery isn’t that helpful for a Handheld vacuum, it’s a big plus with a full-sized vacuum since the vacuum can be placed out of the way while the compact battery is charging. A benefit to owning both vacuums is that customers can benefit from a backup battery (Hoover also sells additional batteries separately).

What We Didn’t Like About The ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Some areas could be improved. I would have liked an LED light on the front of the vacuum to help illuminate darker areas, ensuring I wasn’t missing any dirt or debris. Attachments, including a crevice tool and brush, would also be useful. The instruction manual indicates that attachments can be used with the vacuum, but where to purchase these items is unclear.

Allison Bowsher | SPY.com

How We Chose The Best Vacuums From Hoover’s ONEPWR Line

Hoover has several great options in their ONEPWR Line for helping customers clean their homes. The Cordless Handheld Vacuum was one of our top picks because of its price point (under $100) and impressive suction power, something not often found in smaller vacuums.

We chose the Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum because we have previously reviewed pet-specific vacuums and have found that they often have the best suction, a major pro regardless of whether the customer owns pets. We also like that the Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum has an excellent price point at just over $200 (it often goes on sale).

Why Trust SPY When Searching For Vacuums

Our writers at SPY have extensively tested all styles of vacuums, including robot, cordless, corded, full-sized, handheld and stick vacuums. We have used these vacuums in our homes to fully understand their pros and cons.

SPY contributors are professional product reviewers and in addition to testing vacuums, we test just about every type of home appliance and gadget, including all things smart home, which helps us understand which products customers should invest in when looking for top-quality items.

About The Author

Allison Bowsher is an entertainment writer and a long-time contributor to SPY.com. In her years writing for SPY, she has reviewed everything from baby monitors to folding kayaks, and she is one of our most experienced e-commerce writers. As a mom, Allison often reviews parenting products, including parenting gadgets and baby monitors. She has also reviewed several vacuums for SPY. Before joining SPY as a contributor, Allison spent four years as the editor and head writer for Much.com (aka the Canadian MTV).

Allison’s work focuses mainly on entertainment, parenting, fashion, travel, fitness, and household goods. Her writing has been featured on E! Online, MTV, Etalk, Metacritic, Bustle, and CTV. Born and raised outside of Toronto and now living in the United States, Allison earned her Masters in Communication and Culture from York University. Allison spends most days running around after her two children.

