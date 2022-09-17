Here’s How To Clean a Security Camera and Better Protect Your Home or Business

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You wouldn’t feel safe driving your car with dirt and dust caked on your windshield, would you? The same goes for your security camera. If the lens is dirty, the camera can’t capture useful footage. And that does little to protect your family, home and property. Rarely we think of giving the lens on a security camera a good wipe down to keep the picture clean and clear. It’s time to change that.

Your security camera isn’t broken; the lens might just be filthy. Before you go and look for another outdoor security camera to protect your yard or an indoor camera to keep an eye on all of your belongings, read through our helpful step-by-step guide on how to clean a security camera. It’s not as difficult or complex as you might think — a few items, a minute or two of your time, and your security camera footage will look like it did when you first installed your security camera.

What You’ll Need to Clean Your Security Camera

You don’t want to get a paper towel wet and start rubbing it all over the lens of your security camera. That’ll do more harm than good. Here are a few things you’ll need to get the best results to clean your security camera:

Microfiber Cloth

Air Duster

Cleaning Solution

How To Clean Your Security Camera

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

Proper maintenance of your security camera will help it perform better and increase its longevity. But you don’t want to grab the nearest cleaning solution and start spraying your security camera or video doorbell camera that’s wired to your home. Here’s how to properly clean your security camera.

Power Down Your Security Camera

The first thing you want to do is power down and unplug your security camera. If it is a battery-powered security camera, simply remove the battery from it. If you have a wired camera, make sure the power is turned off in that area. That eliminates the risk of any potential electrical shock or the camera shorting out that may arise from getting the camera wet.

Use an Air Duster to Remove Loose Dirt

This is optional but can do a lot of good in removing loose dirt from the lens or dirt stuck in hard-to-reach crevices. The lens surface of the security camera we cleaned is relatively flat and doesn’t require a duster to remove dirt. If the situation permits, get your air duster and spray all around the lens. Stick the tube in crevices like under camera hoods or where edges meet to remove any dirt that might be caked in.

Falcon Compressed Gas

Courtesy of Amazon

Get a Microfiber Cloth

It might seem silly, but it is important to use the correct kind of cloth for your camera lens. A paper towel or a more coarse towel might actually cause dirt or dust to scratch the lens, causing more permanent damage to your security camera. Other types of cloth might leave lint behind after a good cleaning which will keep your camera from looking as amazing as possible. A microfiber cloth will help pull dirt from the camera lens without leaving anything behind.

MagicFiber Microfiber Cloth

Courtesy of Amazon

Apply Glass Cleaner to Microfiber Cloth

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

Spray glass cleaner onto the microfiber cloth, not the camera. This prevents the cleaning solutions from slipping into any creases and damaging your camera. Then gently wipe your camera’s lens in a circular motion to remove any remaining dust or smudges. Then take the dry part of the cloth or another microfiber cloth and wipe the lens dry. Finally, turn your power back on and observe how crystal clear your security camera footage is. It’ll remind you of when the camera was brand new.

Amazon Basics Glass Cleaner

Courtesy of Amazon

