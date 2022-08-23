Who Said Roombas Cost a Fortune? Get the Smart Roomba i2 for Under $200 Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Similar to how Apple’s been the trailblazer in the smartphone space, iRobot has been the same regarding robot vacuums. Sure, there are plenty of Roomba alternatives out there that compete against iRobot’s lineup of cleaning robots, but there are many reasons why Roombas continue to be acclaimed among critics and consumers.

One reputation that Roombas haven’t quite been able to shed is that they’re notoriously pricey. However, that’s not the case with Amazon’s deal on iRobot Roomba i2, which, at 43%, is an incredible deal you can’t pass up.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why the iRobot Roomba i2 Is a Great Deal

Originally $349.99, but now $199.99

Instant savings of $150.00

43% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the iRobot Roomba i2 Robot Vacuum

The iRobot brand comes with a certain level of confidence. Even though Amazon is in the process of acquiring iRobot, the longtime robot vacuum maker has proven that its robot vacuums are effective at cleaning homes. Seriously, Roombas are some of the best robot vacuums.

With the iRobot Roomba i2 in particular, we love that it features many of the conveniences in its pricier bots — like the underside multi-surface rubber brushes. Typically we see standard bristle brushes at this price point, but the rubber brushes here ensure that you’ll have fewer tangles to deal with.

Using a combination of sensors, we love how this robot vacuum can clean in straight lines. This means it will be efficient with its time, instead of navigating in random directions that other low-cost robot vacuums are akin to doing. It also features reactive sensor technology to help with the navigation so that it doesn’t get stuck in tighter spots such as underneath furniture. Babysitting a robot vacuum is the last thing you need to worry about.

And lastly, we love that there are a variety of automations you can set up with the iRobot Roomba i2. Not only can you tell it to start vacuuming via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, but you can set cleaning schedules. And of course, when it’s all done or simply running low on battery, it’ll automatically return to the charging base.

You really can’t beat a Roomba like this for $200.

Courtesy of Amazon

The 13 Best Home Security Cameras of 2022