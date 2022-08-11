This TikTok-Famous Dog Paw Washer Cuts Cleaning Time in Half and Has 35,000+ 5-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Pets bring many things into the home — unbridled joy, unconditional love, and messes. Thankfully, we’ve found a top-rated dog paw washer that’s famous for cutting paw cleaning time in half. This unique product has gone viral on TikTok in a big way, and it quickly strips away mud and gunk while scrubbing deeply at the same time. If you live in an area with dust or mud or love taking your pet on messy hikes, you need this device.

The MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner has more than 35,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and an overall 4.4-star rating from 52,000+ users. Priced at only $30, this ingenious pet product is a bargain compared to re-upholstering your entire couch.

About the MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner

Whether it’s all over their fur after digging in the mud or enveloped into the folds of their paws, dogs tend to track things through the front door after their daily walks. If you’ve got white rugs or a couch you particularly care about, you probably spend hours every week using a pet hair remover and washing and drying your pet’s paws, only to have them get dirty as soon as they go outside again. The MudBuster is designed to help you skip all that with a portable, easy-to-use design that comes in three sizes for small, medium and large paws.

It’s got a retainer ring up top, a soft column of silicone bristles inside and a grippy tumbler that’s easy to empty and clean.

How to Use the MudBuster

Add a little water to coat the bristles

Insert your dog’s paw and twist it a few times

Remove the paw, dry it and repeat for the other three paws

A Few Highlights From User Reviews

The reviews are what sold us on this product, and we wanted to pull a few key quotes to help you decide whether this device is suitable for you.

Patient Shopper said, “This is a fantastic gadget! Does a great job cleaning my dog’s paws, in much less time than my old method: a bucket of water and a rag.” — 5 Stars

Sandra said, “UPDATE: I’ve been using this for a few weeks, and I love it. It cleans the salt off my dogs’ paws so easily. When it’s super dirty and the streets are covered in salt, I’ll refresh the water supply. I add a few drops of their doggie shampoo, and it works great.” — 5 Stars

Rachel said, “Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it!” — 5 Stars