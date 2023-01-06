This Tik-Tok Famous Mop Cleans Floors and Other Surfaces With Ease — Get It for 24% Off Today

The TikTok famous O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System with 2 Extra Refills are selling for just $57 today. This reduction makes it 24% off its regular price, and it’s worth every penny, given its ability to handle a myriad of tasks around the house.

TikTok (aka CleanTok) has been completely obsessed with O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop for the past couple of years.

The O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket makes it convenient to clean walls, baseboards, window blinds, bathtubs, floors, and other areas without needing to wring your mop by hand, and now that it’s $57 on Amazon, we couldn’t resist sharing.

Designed with a dual-chamber bucket technology that features separate clean and dirty water tanks, this system ensures you’re always cleaning with clean water. There’s a separate compartment on top for wringing; you simply put the mop inside and use the foot pedal to spin it. The wringer removes water from the mop head, discarding it into the bucket below.

The best thing is that O-Cedar mop heads are machine-washable, which means they’re always clean to use and don’t hold bacteria like a traditional mop. Plus, they’re designed to effectively remove dirt, grime, and 99% of bacteria with just water. O-Cedar mop heads feature a triangular shape that helps you reach into the corner while the microfiber strips scrub dirt away with ease. The telescoping handle also allows you to extend or shorten it for better reach.

With this order, you receive one O-Cedar RinseClean bucket, one adjustable telescopic handle, and three microfiber mop heads.

Again, the O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System with two extra refills is just $57. Be sure to act quickly because it’s unclear how long this deal will last.