Forget Dyson, You Can Save $250 on Shark Robot Vacuums, Cordless Stick Vacs & Steam Mops for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of year to save on everything from the most in-demand tech gadgets, the latest fashion trends and even cleaning supplies. Shark makes some of the best smart vacuums, air filters and steam mops available, and now you can shop Prime Day Shark vacuum deals.

As we combed through the tens of thousands of Prime Day deals Amazon offers every year, Shark vacuums caught our eye due to the sheer number of products they’ve discounted by hundreds of dollars. Their top-notch cleaning tools are always available at (somewhat) affordable prices, and now they’ve become even more of a bargain over Prime Day.

Here are a few can’t-miss Shark vacuum deals SPY editors have pulled specifically for our readers over Prime Day, but you can find all discounted Shark vacuums on their Amazon brand page using the link below.

Whether you’re in the market to finally purchase a smart vacuum cleaner, need a new steam mop or are ready to cut the cord, Shark has what you need.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

$288 OFF!

Shark’s signature robot vacuum is discounted $250 for Prime Day bringing the price down to just $300, a bargain for the value. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and has a self-emptying base that can hold up to 45 days’ worth of debris. It’s designed to map faster, deep clean on carpets and floors and navigate row by row for complete coverage.

Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

SAVE $150

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

46% OFF

A steam mop from Shark turns tap water into a powerful cleaning agent for removing dirt and grime from hardwood floors. This one heats water in just 30 seconds for an effective clean and is made with two microfiber pads for lifting and locking in the dirt. It’s also discounted almost 50% for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just over $50.

Shark HE601 Air Purifier

$220 OFF!

Shark doesn’t stop at vacuums when it comes to highly-rated cleaning supplies; this air purifier is made with six different fans that work together to evenly clean the air in your room. It’s designed for a fast, quiet clean and includes a HEPA filter for capturing 99.98% of dust, dander and other allergens. It’s made with odor protection and has an intuitive digital display that regularly delivers air quality reports. It’s made to purify an area of up to 1,200 square feet and is now discounted by nearly $200 for Prime Day.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

$100 OFF!

This is one of Shark’s best standard, corded vacuum cleaners that comes with a detachable, smaller vacuum for cleaning underneath couches, beds and in hard-to-reach corners. The vacuum has a HEPA filter for removing dust and allergens from the air and the swivel steering makes it easy to navigate around furniture.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum

$250 OFF!

This AI robot vacuum is still $300, but a 45% discount is no joke when it comes to this pricey AI cleaning system. This vacuum has a bagless, self-emptying base that can hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris, and HEPA filtration is built to trap 99.97% of particles. This vacuum connects to the SharkClean app and the UltraClean function enables you to clean on demand, and the anti-hair wrap’s powerful suction is perfect for homes with pets and children.