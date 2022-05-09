A Sanitizing Shark Steam Mop With Over 23,000 Perfect Reviews Is on Sale for Just $55

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the past few months, we’ve been seeing lots of excellent deals on cleaning tools and products from retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon. Items like robot vacuum cleaners have been spotted for under $200 while products from Bissell were recently reduced by as much as 28%, giving everyone a good reason to check spring cleaning duties off their to-do lists this season.

As many continue to prepare their homes for the upcoming warm weather, we have another great deal to share that will help clean and sanitize hard floors. Right now, the top-rated Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner is 39% off, making it just $54.99.

This is definitely a deal you won’t want to pass up, especially if you have small children, pets or a bustling home with a lot of foot traffic.

The Shark Steam Pocket Mop currently has over 23,000 perfect reviews and was named the best sanitizing mop in our roundup of Best Mops earlier this year. We also named it the Best Electric Mop for Hard Floors back in 2021.

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner

Clean and sanitize hard floors and surfaces with ease using the Shark Steam Pocket Mop. It delivers superior cleaning power in as little as 30 seconds, leaving behind sparkling clean floors. The cleaner’s 99.9% sanitization power gives it the ability to fight against germs and bacteria, leaving floors cleaner than just about any surface in your home.

No need for buckets or back-breaking mop ringing with this device. It comes with two microfiber cleaning pads that are machine washable and is highlighted by a soft-grip handle for comfortable use. There’s also a quick-release cord that helps it easily stow away when not in use.

All of this for less than $55? Sign us up!

