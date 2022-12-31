This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering.

I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean.

A lot of the time when I have friends over, I’m hosting a smaller pregame before we all head out to the bars. That said, a lot of the ladies will come in decked in knee-high boots, chunky Docs, their best sneakers or platforms with laces that are borderline impossible to untie. I feel bad, but I’ve always had them take their shoes off to spare my floor. That is until recently.

After scrolling through TikTok a few days back, I stumbled upon a hack I haven’t stopped thinking about. These recyclable, disposable shoe covers are ideal for keeping near the front door for guests to slip on prior to entering the rest of your home. Dirt? That’s something I’ve never heard of after purchasing these.

Courtesy of Amazon $11.79 $12.99 9% off

Sure, they’re a bit weird. Your friends will give you a funny look without a doubt, but they’ll absolutely comply and take the cover lightheartedly. The best part? Nobody’s going to have to go through the process of taking their shoes off — and they’re actually quite fun to wear.

These are a serious bang for your buck, too. Costing just $11.79 per box, buyers can expect 100 total for guest after guest after guest, leaving you out just 12 cents apiece. To ensure strength, each cover is made with CPE material that’s hard to rip, waterproof and dust-proof. All covers are grippable to the floor, too, meaning nobody’s going to faceplant in your space. Folks with men’s shoe sizes up to 11 and women’s to 13 can wear these without a problem.

Ready to keep those floors clean? Well, keep your shoes on and pick up this game-changing hack now.