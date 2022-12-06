What Shoppers Need To Know About the Laundress Product Recall That Took Clean Freaks Like Us By Surprise

On November 17, 2022, The Laundress, a fan-favorite luxury laundry detergent and stain remover brand, issued a safety statement urging customers to cease using many of its detergent, fabric conditioner and cleaning products until further notice. The initial warning to customers was somewhat lacking in details, but now we know more about the sweeping recall, which covers an estimated 8 million products sold over a two-year period.

The Laundress gained a lot of fans in 2022 for its luxe (and highly effective) cleaning products. SPY editors were among the brands’ fans. SPY recently set out to test and review the best stain removers of 2022, and we were days away from naming The Laundress Stain Solution as one of the top products in the category. (We’ve since removed this product from consideration, for the time being).

So what do The Laundress customers need to know about the recall? We’ve included everything we know below and tried to answer the most common questions.

Why Did The Laundress Recall Their Product Line?

The brand initially attributed the recall to “the potential presence of elevated levels of bacteria in some of our products that present a safety concern.” More details have since emerged about this contamination and potential safety risk. The Laundress has launched a recall website, TheLaundressRecall.com, and they’ve added an FAQ section with more information. Further, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a U.S. government agency that shares information on product recalls, has more details for affected consumers.

According to the CPSC:

The recalled products can contain bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas, many of which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water, and some may also be found in humans. People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria. The Laundress & CPSC

What are the potential dangers of the bacteria?

The CPSC further reports that so far 11 potential infections are being investigated as part of the recall.

Which Products Are Recalled?

The CPSC reports that the recall impacts a total of 8 million products from the company, the vast majority of which are cleaning products. The recalled products were produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Unfortunately, if you’ve purchased a cleaning product from The Laundress recently, the product is likely included in the retail. Other cleaning and laundry tools they sell like their cashmere brush and sweater stone aren’t included and are still for sale.

To find out if your products are impacted by the recall, you can visit the official recall website and find a complete list, as well as details on how to get reimbursed for your purchase. If you purchased the product on or after January 1, 2021 you may be eligible for reimbursement.

What Should I Do If I’ve Been Using The Laundress?

Stop using the product immediately and throw it away. According to their website, symptoms of infection can include a mild rash or more serious symptoms of infection. If you think you may have been affected, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

If you’re looking for alternatives to The Laundress, then check out our guides to the best natural detergent and the top stain removers.

SPY reached out to The Laundress for more information about the recall, but as of this writing, we have not heard back. We will update this post if we receive a statement or more details.