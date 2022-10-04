On Sale Now: After Buying This $12(!) Car Vacuum Cleaner I’m Not Embarrassed To Give People Rides Anymore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

As a SPY editor, I am perpetually on the hunt for a good deal. Day in and day out, I keep my eyes peeled and ears to the retail streets, searching for the intersection at which the best products meet their lowest price points. That said, I can honestly tell you that finding a product that fits this bill gives me excitement like no other. Well, guys, today is one of those days I get to celebrate because I’ve found a deal on the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner that I can’t wait to share.

Courtesy of Amazon

Let me start by saying that I am ultra-familiar with this product, having both written about it in the past and using it myself. It was named one of the top car vacuums on SPY’s list of best handheld vacuums earlier this year and a similar version of ThisWorx’s top-rated car vacs was named in our article, How To Clean a Car Inside and Out in 8 Easy Steps.

This $12 model of the ThisWorx Car Vacuum is also an Amazon best seller with more than 233,500 reviews and an overall 4-star rating on Amazon from users that are thoroughly impressed with its strong cleaning power. Before today, I thought I had spotted it at one of its lowest prices when it was $19.99 — a price so low, at the time, that I couldn’t pass up buying one for myself.

Bargain hunting is literally my life, so needless to say that when I opened my laptop this morning and saw that the ThisWorx car vacuum was now down to an even lower and unbelievable price of $11.77, I was immediately blown away (and kicking myself since I paid $20 for it).

This price reduction on the ThisWorx car vacuum, which typically retails for $39.99 and up, drops its cost by 71%, meaning that there’s no better time to grab one than now.

ThisWorx is one of our favorite car vacuum brands here at SPY, but it’s also a personal favorite. I love the convenience of having this in my trunk in the event of messes and spills. It effortlessly picks up dirt, sand, and other debris that get tracked into your car and can be especially helpful if you have small children or pets that travel in your car.

About the SPY-Tested ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Weighing only 2.4 pounds, the ThisWorx Car Vacuum is lightweight and easy to use anytime your car’s floors and upholstery need cleaning. It comes with a full car detailing kit to help you handle messes and features strong cyclonic force and suction to get dirt out of your carpet and upholstery fast and effectively. There’s also a washable filter and a 16-foot cord that offers ample slack to clean as it plugs into any 12v aux outlet for power.

With this mini vacuum, you’ll get three detailing attachments, a filter brush, a spare filter, and a convenient carrying bag that keeps it all together.

Please note that this discount is labeled as a lightning deal, which means it’s scheduled to end tonight.

Courtesy of Amazon

