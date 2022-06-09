TUSHY Is Celebrating 6/9 With $69 Bidets Right Now — A 30% Discount You Don’t Want to Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you still only using toilet paper? In this economy?

The potty-trained among us in 2020 will never forget it. Not only did the world as we know it dramatically alter its course, but we anticipated issues we never saw coming from a worldwide pandemic. One thing in particular? The lack of toilet paper.

Don’t act like you weren’t fighting tooth and nail in Target to pick up an overpriced roll to keep your booty clean, because we were doing it too. Not only that, but we were spending astronomical prices on bulk toilet paper to arrive at our houses seven months after we initially ordered it. If only we had a bidet to properly clean our bum when our bum needed it most.

Courtesy of TUSHY

You’ll never have to live through that again. Because in celebration of 6/9 (hehe), everybody’s favorite bidet brand TUSHY is selling bidets for just $69. But you better act quick, this deal will only last the rest of today. Who knew the number we’ve been laughing at since we were kids would actually come in handy someday?

Originally $99, TUSHY’s best-selling Classic 3.0 bidet uses the same water from your sink or shower for the ultimate cleaning experience. For those of you who have never bidet’d before, we understand that can sound a bit… intimate. But think about it: You don’t clean dishes without water, so why would you clean your butt without water? It’s kinda gross that you don’t.

Courtesy of TUSHY

Not only that, but bidets are environmentally friendly because they diminish the need for toilet paper. And becoming a bidet owner will also save you money on future toilet paper purchases.

This is a deal you’re going to want to get in on ASAP since you only have until the rest of the day. All you have to do is buy two and use code SIXNINEDAY to get savings. The perfect gift for yourself and a gift for someone else.

What are you waiting for? Let’s get saving and washing now.