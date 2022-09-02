Tushy Bidets Are $69 Right Now for Reverse 69 Day, a Somewhat Confusing New Labor Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We love a dirty joke. But you know what we don’t love? Dirty butts. And neither does the popular bidet brand, Tushy.

That’s why this year for Reverse 69 Day (otherwise known as September 6, aka 9/6), Tushy is selling their best-selling bidet, the Tushy Classic 3.0, for just $69. Get it?

To be honest, we don’t entirely get it, because the sale actually went live today, September 2. Still, the Internet loves the number 69 almost as much as we love a good deal, so we’re not complaining.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about sitting on a bidet, this $69 promotion really is a great opportunity to save.

Tushy is well known for its Millennial-friendly aesthetic and affordable bidets, which we’ve consistently ranked among the best bidets in the world.

And from September 2 through September 6, you can snag a Tushy bidet for $69 when you buy two or more with code NINESIX. This is a deal that will save you tons if you’re doing some early holiday shopping for the best Christmas gifts this year. It’s time to gift yourself in addition to a fellow pooper with this sexy AF deal.

We at SPY love bidets and believe everyone should have one in their home. Not only do they have the ability to make our bums cleaner, but the money we save on toilet paper is astronomical. Might as well snag one from Tushy at the lowest price we’ve ever seen!

Each Tushy bidet is extremely easy to install in a DIY format. Upon installation, users will experience a powerful water pressure that’s ideally angled toward your rectal region. The Tushy Classic 3.0 requires absolutely no electricity or plumbing, therefore you won’t surge your bill in any way. And these bidets come with a 60-day risk-free guarantee in case you absolutely hate the experience.

Ready for a cleaner butt? Celebrate Reverse 6/9 Day with Tushy by picking up a $69 bidet with the purchase of two or more.