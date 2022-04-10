Tried and Tested: This Simple Laundry Hack Perfectly Untangles Bed Sheets in the Wash

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve all been there. You mustered up the motivation to wash your bed sheets and are about to take them out of the dryer. You’re excited to feel the warmth of the hot sheets as you remove them from the machine and prepare to remake your bed. Only, what’s this? Instead of fluffy and freshly laundered you find them twisted up in a ball and slightly damp? Ugh, another one bites the dust.

This common conundrum happens to the best of us, and is a frequent result of placing a large piece of fabric, like a bed sheet, inside a tiny machine that spins it around repeatedly for 30-40 minutes. It’s even worse with fitted sheets, that gather other, smaller laundry items like socks and t-shirts into its bunched up corner and hinders their ability to dry properly as well. Thankfully, we’ve found a solution that at first seemed too good to be true, but actually works.

Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler

When I was first pitched this sheet detangler I was intrigued, but in no way convinced it was going to do anything. Stop the irrevocable forces of my dryer using just a simple piece of plastic? No way. Turns out I was wrong.

This wad detangler and preventer is a small, square device with four plug straps for holding the four corners of your sheet. By keeping all the corners secured, it prevents other items from balling up inside the sheet, and keeps everything outstretched. It’s designed to help your washer stay balanced, your clothes come out cleaner and everything dry 75% faster with fewer wrinkles overall.

Courtesy of Amazon

Wad-Free Sheet Detangler: How It Works

The Wad-Free attaches to the four corners of your sheet and makes your sheet into a giant sack that other things can’t get in, and therefore can’t get twisted as easily. Uneven weight distribution and the bundling of other items inside the sheet is what causes the bunching and lack of drying in many instances, and this simple object aims to prevent that.

Wad-Free Sheet Detangler: What You Get

The Wad-Free is a very simple, lightweight device with a plastic body and four silicone plastic straps with plugs that attach and slide in and out of the body. It’s easy to use, small and not difficult to store, and doesn’t clank around in the dryer or cause damage.

Each Wad-Free pack comes with two detanglers, one for your fitted sheet and one for your flat sheet, since you’re presumably washing both of them at the same time.

Taylor Galla | SPY

Wad-Free Sheet Detangler: Does It Work?

To my shock and awe, yes, this thing works. My sheets ALWAYS get bunched up in the dryer and come out slightly damp, with damp fabric inside of them as well. After using these in my full load of towels and sheets, my sheets came out not bunched with nothing inside of them. They were largely wrinkle-free, not bunched up and had nothing inside of them.

The silicone plugs are also flexible and don’t cause wrinkles or damage to your sheets. There might be a slight indentation where it was attached right after you remove it, but it goes away quickly. Plus, it’s located at the sheet’s corner, which is hardly an area of visual importance.

Taylor Galla | SPY

Wad-Free Sheet Detangler: Should You Buy It?

Are you a self-described clean freak who hates wrinkles and messes? Then absolutely buy this nifty little laundry tool.

If your dryer and sheets are engaged in a constant battle and you’re stuck dealing with the musty aftermath, this $9.50 device is worth a try. It’s $18.99 for a 2-pack, and they take just a few additional minutes to put on and take off on laundry day.

After trying them out, I give them my full seal of approval. They’re not a scam, and in fact, I plan on continuing to use them with my bedding in the future.