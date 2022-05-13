Price Drop: Walmart Is Selling the Famous Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner for $89

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You may have seen Bissell’s Little Green Machine on TikTok, where it’s been the subject of hundreds of video reviews. And for a limited time, Walmart is offering the lowest price on the Bissell carpet cleaning machine we’ve ever seen.

Even the official Bissell online store can’t beat this discount, nor can Amazon, where this same appliance will cost you a lot more.

Today, you can buy the Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner for just $89, a 28% discount from the usual price of $123.59. We’ve included a link to Amazon so you can see for yourself just how good this deal really is.

Why We Love This Deal

Regular readers of SPY will know that we have a daily guide to the best Amazon deals, and we’re always searching for new price drops, discounts and coupon codes to help SPY readers save money. We want you to be the first to know that if you buy an Echo Show 5 smart display, you can get a second one for just $5. However, Amazon isn’t the only mega-retailer that offers steep discounts, today’s best deal can be found at Walmart.

Walmart likes to call its price drops “Rollbacks”, but we don’t care what they’re called so long as they help you save money. Occasionally, Walmart will actually offer a lower price on popular items like iPads and vacuums.

Case in point: this new Rollback on the TikTok-famous Little Green Machine from Bissell.

We’re actually publishing a full review of the Bissell Little Green Machine over the weekend, which is how we spotted this deal. While Bissell and Amazon are still selling this popular appliance for $123.59, Walmart has rolled back prices to just $89.

About the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

As we said earlier, we have a full review of the Little Green Machine coming over the weekend. Spoiler alert: this carpet cleaning device absolutely lives up to the hype.

Our E-Commerce Editor Nina Bradley tested this gadget on a battery acid stain that she thought would never disappear, and the Bissell was able to lift the stain away like magic.

In fact, this device worked so well that it even inspired Nina to create her first TikTok:

So we highly recommend curious SPY readers invest in this machine for themselves. The box should include a trial-size version of Bissell’s carpet cleaner solution.

Head to Walmart to take advantage of this rollback while you can.

