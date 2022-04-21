10 Best Drill Bits to Get Through the Toughest Metals in No Time 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

As a homeowner, there may only be a few times where you may need a drill bit for metal. However, when you do, you will want to make sure you have one that will perform and cut through the metal you are working with. The last thing you want is to buy the wrong drill bit and then wait for the correct one to arrive.

There are many metal drill bit materials to choose from, including cobalt, high-speed steel, black oxide, titanium, etc. Often these drill bits for metal are sold as kits and are multi-purpose bits that you can use for various types of materials, including metal, wood and plastic. Usually, these bits are an excellent choice for soft metals and aluminum, but hard metals still may need a specialized drill bit.

How To Choose the Best Drill Bits for Metal

For the best power drilling results for metal and steel, always choose a drill bit made of or has a percentage of cobalt. Cobalt is a material that offers better results in drilling through metal successfully. You can use one made of titanium for soft metal, and for light metal and aluminum, a black oxide coated-drill bit or a high-speed drill bit will do the job. And don’t forget to always use your metal drill bit at low speed for the best results.

Here’s a crash course on how to choose the best drill bit for metal:

High-Speed Steel (HSS) is a lower-cost drill bit good for drilling into soft steels, wood and plastic.

is a lower-cost drill bit good for drilling into soft steels, wood and plastic. Cobalt (HSCO) includes between 5 and 8% cobalt in the base, making it an excellent option for drilling into harder steel and stainless steel.

includes between 5 and 8% cobalt in the base, making it an excellent option for drilling into harder steel and stainless steel. Carbide is the strongest drill bit for metal and is typically reserved for professional-grade tools.

is the strongest drill bit for metal and is typically reserved for professional-grade tools. Black Oxide is a coating added to HSS drill bits that helps reduce friction and speed up drilling through hard metals.

Now let’s jump into our picks for the most reliable and best drill bits for metal you can find out in the market right now.

Milwaukee Cobalt Red Helix Drill Bit Set

BEST DRILL BITS FOR METAL OVERALL

This Milwaukee Cobalt Drill covers everything you’ll need for all types of metal drilling — stainless steel, black pipes, metals thin and thick, and even wood. It conveniently comes with 23 drill bits from 1/16 inch to 3/8 inch, has quick chip removal, is heat resistant, and offers a good selection for drilling hard metals.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

DeWalt Cobalt Drill Set with Pilot Point

RUNNER UP DRILL BITS FOR METAL

At a great price and providing a variety of drill bits, this 14-piece DeWalt drill set is an excellent second choice. It works well at drilling small and medium-sized holes, and, thanks to its pilot point tip design, you get cleaner and more accurate perforations. Plus, it comes with a nice see-through case to see all of your bits at a glance.

Courtesy of Amazon

Comoware Cobalt Drill Bit Set

BEST DRILL SET UNDER $25

This Comoware drill bit set is the way to go for an affordable, reliable and complete metal drill bit set. It comes with 15 pieces, all made using 5% cobalt and high-speed metal, providing long-lasting results. At this price, this is a great backup set if you have your go-to drill bits for metal already.

Courtesy of Amazon

Milwaukee Shockwave Impact Duty

BEST FOR IMPACT DRILLS

You can use these multi-purpose titanium drill bits with both regular and impact drills. They can cut through metals, wood and PVC easily. The set comes with 23 different drill bit sizes, and, thanks to these drill bits’ quad edge tip, they stay sharp longer, allowing you to perform more cuts.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

DeWalt Black and Gold Drill Bit Set

BEST MULTI-PURPOSE BIT

This highly rated DeWalt drill bit set has become a must-have for homeowners. Each drill bit is made out of high-speed steel and finished with black oxide, making them perfect for use with various materials, including metal. When looking for a multi-use drill bit set, you cannot go wrong with this selection.

Courtesy of Amazon

Klein Tools High-Speed Steel Step Drill Bit

BEST FOR DRILLING MEDIUM SIZE HOLES

Offering three different hole dimensions: 7/8, 1 1/8, and 1 3/8-inch and high capabilities to drill faster, this doubled-fluted step drill is a must-have for serious metal drillers. Though the price is a little high, it is well worth it for what it delivers.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Milwaukee Black Oxide Step Drill Bit

BEST FOR SOFT METALS

Offering dimensions from 7/8 inch to 1 1/8 inch, if you’re looking for a drill bit that will deliver a perfect and smooth hole in light metals, such as aluminum or even steel, the Milwaukee Black Oxide Step Drill will do the job. It has a unique design that provides cleaner, faster and jam-free cuts.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Milwaukee Cobalt Step Bit Kit with Cobalt Twist Drill Bit Set

BEST FOR METALWORKERS

This Milwaukee Cobalt drill bit set is a must-have for metalworkers. It comes with three different step bits to make a wide range of hole sizes and a set of 15 cobalt drill bits. This set has all that you need for drilling holes in metal. If you often find yourself drilling through different metals, the investment is well worth it.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Irwin Cobalt Steel Drill Bit Set

BEST LARGE SET

With 29 different highly-rated cobalt drill bits in all different sizes, this set’s price is well worth it for the number of bits you’ll get. You will be able to drill through any metal with these heat and abrasion-proof drill bits.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Bosch Cobalt Drill Bit

BEST FOR SPECIFIC SIZE

There are times when all you need is a specific bit size for single-use, and Bosch has one of the best deals for single cobalt bits. Bosch metal drill bits come in different sizes, starting at 1/8 of an inch. These drill bits for metal are durable and heat resistant and will do the work when it comes to drilling hard metals.

Courtesy of Amazon

