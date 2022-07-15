DeWalt’s #1 Best-Selling 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver Kit Is $99 Today, and the Deals Don’t Stop There

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With summer here, home improvement projects are sure to be creeping up on you. Sprucing up interior and exterior bits around your home has the potential to give it an instantly upgraded look — but you’re going to need a few good tools to get started.

If you’ve got a home improvement task on your to-do list, we’ve got a great deal to share with you. Right now, buyers can get the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit for less than $100. DeWalt batteries and battery kits are also up to 52% off during this summer sale. These deals provide incredible savings for those looking to purchase or upgrade their existing tool collection, so we recommend taking these deals seriously if you’re interested in taking on any DIY projects this summer.

Currently, this popular drill driver kit is marked down to just $99 at both Amazon and The Home Depot, and we’ve got all the details below.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit

Snag this DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Kit for $99 today — less than the price of a single 20V battery when purchased from a big box store. This handy starter kit comes with a compact and lightweight drill and charger that revamps the included battery as needed. The drill features two speeds and an ergonomic handle for ultimate comfort and control.

You can also purchase this set with add-ons, including drill bits, screw bits, circular saws and grinders, among others, for an additional cost. These sets are a must-have for small and large jobs alike. Use them to have wall art, build and construct outdoor furniture, upgrade fences and do other tasks around the house.

More DeWalt 20V Max Battery Pack Deals

Need a backup for your existing tools? In addition to the cordless drill driver kit featured above, which comes with one battery and charger included, you can also score additional savings on a variety of DeWalt batteries and battery packs.

Grab this duo of 20V Max 6AH DCB206 batteries. They’ll help you increase productivity by decreasing downtime and charging time. They only need one-hour to charge, using the DCB118 fast charger while providing three times the capacity of the compact XR battery pack (DCB203) and 2X the capacity of the standard battery pack (DCB200). With this set, you’ll receive two DCB206 batteries and a three-year limited warranty.

In addition, these 20V Max batteries and DeWalt bundles are also on sale for a limited time.

