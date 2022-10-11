Get DeWalt Cordless Drill Kits for $99 During Amazon Prime Day The Sequel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you rent or own your own home, there’s always a home improvement project that could use a good drill. That said, you’re definitely going to want to have one in your toolbox when duty calls, and Amazon’s Early Access Prime Event is the perfect time to grab one at a great price.

During this Prime Day Event, shoppers are able to score some amazing deals on top-rated cordless drill bundles and accessories from DeWalt. Cordless drills are great to have on hand when sprucing up the interior and exterior of your home and right now, buyers can get the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit for less than $100. This is an amazing deal given this set’s original price tag of $237.

Amazon Prime Members can also pick up the DEWALT 20v Lithium Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit for just $139.

DeWalt batteries and rapid chargers are also being offered at great prices during this epic pre-holiday sale. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your tool kit, now is the perfect time to buy, and we’ve got all the details below!

Remember: this pricing is only available for Prime members.

DEWALT 20V MAX Compact Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

This DeWalt starter kit is great for both small and large tasks. It comes with a compact drill, battery, and charger that keeps the battery powered up as needed. The drill operates on two speeds and features an ergonomic handle to provide ultimate control.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit

This driver and impact combo kit features a high-performance motor and is compact and lightweight enough to work in smaller spaces if needed. The ergonomic handle provides ultimate comfort and control while the built-in 3 LED light ring provides shadowless visibility.

DEWALT 20V Max XR 20V Battery, 2-Pack

This pair of 20V Max batteries will help you stay powered up and increase productivity by decreasing downtime. Each is lightweight and has quick charging to keep you moving through your tasks with ease.

DEWALT 20V MAX 4-Port Rapid Charger

Charge all of your batteries simultaneously with this 4-port rapid charger. This device charges 12V MAX, 20V MAX, and FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX DeWalt batteries, powering them up in 60 mins or less.

