The Ryobi-One 18V Power Drill May Be a DIYer’s Dream Drill

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Power drills are a must-have tool for homeowners and DIYers alike. They are versatile enough to drill holes and drive screws and can be used for most projects around the house, earning them a spot in your tool kit.

There’s a wide variety of drills to choose from and prices vary drastically depending on the brand. When I moved to my new place, I had to get a new power drill and wanted something at a reasonable price, so I decided to go with the Ryobi-One 18V Power Drill, a top seller at The Home Depot.

A few months later, I’m writing a review of the Ryobi 18V Drill to offer the ins and outs of this popular power drill and share why DIYers and homeowners love it.

Getting Started

The Ryobi-One Drill is very easy to set up. It comes with two batteries, a charger, a double function bit (Philip and flat tip) and a tool bag for storage. The batteries come with a bit of charge but you should always charge them before use. Since the drill only comes with one bit, I decided to pair it with the Ryobi Drill and Impact Set Drive Kit, which comes with 65 pieces.

Comfort

The design and weight of Ryobi 18V Drill feel just right. You know that you are holding a power tool in your hand because it is over two pounds of weight but, at the same time, it feels steady, powerful and comfortable.

Courtesy of José R. Mendoza | SPY.com

Performance Quality

I have been using my Ryobi-One Drill on different materials, including wood, sheetrock and metal. Overall the performance quality has been on point. I find it very easy to operate and change the variable speed based on the type of material I am drilling or driving.

The drill conveniently comes with 24 variable speeds and a drilling option. The lower speeds are for small screws; the medium speeds are for driving screws in soft material; and the highest speeds are for driving large screws and heavy drilling.

A few features worth calling out:

Compact design

LED light

Magnetic holder

Long-lasting battery

Quick to charge

I also like that the drill set comes with two different batteries, which is great if you’re working on a big project. In my case, I haven’t used my second battery yet but I am happy to have it.

Battery Life & Charging

The Ryobi-One 18V Power Drill operates with a 1.5 Ah lithium-ion battery. The battery life will depend on how you use the drill; I’ve gone a couple of hours using the drill on and off without running out of juice. When it comes to charging the battery it takes about 30 minutes.

Note that if you have other Ryobi-One products and use the drill’s battery the run time will vary depending on the size and use of the tool.

The Verdict

The Ryobi 18v Drill is a good buy for new homeowners and DIYers. It will get the job done without breaking the bank. One thing to keep in mind is that you will have to buy a bit set, since it only comes with one dual bit. Plus, if you are going to work with heavy-duty materials, this may not be a good choice and you may want to consider a different drill.

As a DIYer, I very much enjoy my Ryobi-One Drill and so far have no regrets. It is my best companion for all my home improvement projects. If you are getting into DIYing or need to tackle a few projects at your new home, I recommend getting this Ryobi-One Power Drill — and don’t forget the drill set.

Pros

Compact and sleek design

Good price

Easy to operate

Has two batteries

Batteries are compatible with other Ryobi tools

Cons

Only has one dual bit

It does not have a battery life indicator

Score: 9/10

Courtesy of The Home Depot

How Long Will It Last?

The Ryobi is built out of heavy-duty materials and is made to last. As with any tool, how long it lasts will depend on the type of use. However, this Ryobi comes with a three-year warranty from the manufacturer. So you’re sure to make a good investment.

What Are Some Alternatives?

If you feel that the Ryobi Power Drill isn’t for you but you still want something that’s good quality and affordable, take a look at these picks.

1. Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill/Driver

If you are looking for more power at a good price, check out Craftsman V20. A bestseller on Amazon, people love this cordless drill for its sleek design and great price. Keep in mind that this set only comes with one battery and doesn’t include a tool bag.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Snap Fresh 20V Cordless Drill

If you want a drill that comes with a drill set, look no more. The Snap Fresh 20V Cordless Drill comes with all the basic bits you’ll need around the house. Plus, it is super lightweight and powerful at the same time.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver

If you want something from one of the most trusted brands in the construction industry, this DeWalt Drill is what you’re looking for. Though slightly more expensive than the rest of the drills here, it is well worth the price. There is no doubt why is the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. This drill is comfortable, compact, powerful and lightweight.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Power Tool Combo Kits Will Help You Become a DIY Expert