This ‘Solid as a Rock’ Electric Pressure Washer Has 4,600 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $160 Today

Do you spend time on TikTok hypnotically watching those pressure washer cleaning videos? If you don’t know what we’re talking about, it’s an entire genre of social media videos, where contractors and DIY dads use their pressure washer to clean sidewalks, decks, roofs and patios. There’s just something immensely satisfying about watching years of grime and dirt wiped away in seconds.

But if you’re a homeowner who’s been watching these videos and lusting after a pressure washer of your own, we have the perfect excuse to break out the credit card and press that order button.

Right now, the Sun Joe SPX3500 2300 Electric Pressure Washer is discounted by 35% for total savings of $84.99. This top-rated pressure washer has more than 4,600 5-star reviews from Amazon customers, and because it’s available via Amazon, Prime members can benefit from free shipping and returns.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 was recently confirmed for July 12-13, and in advance of the shopping event, we’ve been hard at work collecting the best Amazon Prime Day deals we expect to see come July. Amazon has also released thousands of early Prime Day deals, so there’s no reason to wait if a shiny new toy catches your eye.

For DIY-inclined folks and homeowners, a pressure washer is an incredibly handy tool to keep in the garage, and once it arrives, you won’t have to worry about TikTok FOMO anymore.

Why Is the Sun Joe SPX3500 2300 Electric Pressure Washer a Good Deal

Before we write about a deal on SPY, we make sure it’s really worth your time. We have been unable to find any pressure washers with a similar number of reviews or features at this price point. There are some cheap pressure washers on Amazon from no-name brands, but nothing at this price point from an established brand with thousands of positive customer reviews. Over at The Home Depot, electric pressure washers of similar power from RYOBI or Dewalt are priced at $199-$330, and we really think this is a great chance to save.

The Sun Joe SPX3500 2300 Electric Pressure Washer comes with attractive features such as:

Max Pressure: 2300 Pound per Square Inch

2300 Pound per Square Inch Maximum Flow: 1.48 Gallons Per Minute

1.48 Gallons Per Minute Hose Length: 20 Feet

20 Feet Number of Nozzles: 5 Included

Plus, this pressure washer features an adjustable detergent dial so you can control how much cleaning solution is used for the task at hand. With two wheels, it’s also highly portable, so even if the hose doesn’t quite make it to those hard-to-reach spots of your home, you can easily lug it around as needed.