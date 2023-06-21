The Best Knives for Self-Defense in Any Situation

Carrying a knife isn’t a light decision to make. It’s a deadly weapon — and one that can seriously injure someone with minimal effort. However, the dangers of a blade also make it one of the most effective ways of keeping yourself safe, both as a deterrent to violence and a force multiplier if things do come to blows. When it comes to choosing the right blade, though, there are a multitude of options available, and finding the right one — one that makes sense for your needs and will not fail you in action — can be a confusing process.

To help narrow the playing field, SPY called Sifu Anthony Fontana — a self-defense expert and instructor in Jeet Kun Do, boxing, Muay Thai, and several other fighting systems — to give us a short list of the best blades in different styles. But one of the first things out of his mouth was a word of warning that everyone should heed. “Everyone has a primal instinct of how to survive,” Fontana says. “But you have to have both awareness of the situations you might be going into and the willingness to defend yourself. A knife is very intimate. Are you willing to go to jail if someone attacks and hurts you, and you hurt them?” Those are the stakes when you carry a blade, but he says it’s still what he would choose any day to keep him alive in a fight.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL This will surprise no one, but the best-in-class pick here also topped our list of best self-defense weapons of any type. The Fox Cutlery DART is a wicked folding karambit-style knife, with a shaped grip and curved blade designed to deploy quickly and do serious damage. Fontana personally carries the DART — but more importantly, he has the training to use it. The karambit’s steel ring at the bottom can serve as a miniature brass knuckle and the blade’s razor-sharp tip can stab and slash. Its opening system is unique — it’s designed to catch on your clothes as you draw the knife and deploy instantly — but will take some practice to master. This is not a knife for the casual user, but it is the best option for a master.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST BUDGET FIXED-BLADE KNIFE The KA-BAR is an American classic — the original knife created for the U.S. Marines, it has withstood the test of time and remains one of the best possible tools any hiker, camper, or prepper can have in their gear bag. It’s built with quality steel and has a rugged, no-frills design — it’s also versatile enough to do everything from splitting wood to fileting a fish. (Also, if it’s good enough for the Marines… Well, actually, I’ve heard the Marines often get terrible gear, but their knives are a big exception to that. Either way, the KA-BAR won’t let you down.)

Courtesy of Amazon BETS SMALLER FIXED-BLADE KNIFE For this category, we go to the original KA-BAR’s little cousin, the KA-BAR investigator: a shorter, curved knife designed to slip into a waistband or onto a vest or body armor rig. You get the same KA-BAR steel guarantees, but in a much smaller and more concealable package.

Courtesy of Cold Steel BEST “PUSH-KNIFE” The versatility and practicality of the other offerings on this list aren’t the Safe-Maker’s forte. Instead, it’s a knife built for doing damage. A push knife has a minimal handle and is supposed to be held between your fingers, allowing you to stab with a punching or pushing motion. You wouldn’t use it for cutting up cheese in the park or peeling an apple — this thing is made for combat in a tiny deadly package. If that’s your flavor, go for it. Fontana says he likes the design if you’re ready for that kind of action.

Courtesy of Cold Steel BEST FULL-SIZED KNIFE If you looked at all the other recommendations and thought, “you call that a knife?” this one’s for you. The Gurkha Kukri Plus is an absurd, full-size, foot-long blade that would be easy to stash in a car or below a counter, but pretty ridiculous to carry around concealed. However, if you’re in the wild and want something big and sharp to tote on your pack or in your kit, this is a blade to consider, Fontana says.