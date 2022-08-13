If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Sump pumps are devices that will keep your basement or crawl space from flooding or, even worse, damage your home foundation. Sump pumps activate once the water has reached a certain level in your basin, pushing the water out of your basement. Now more than ever, having a sump pump is not only a good idea; it is a must with increased floods across the country due to climate change. If you don’t have one yet, now is an excellent time to install a sump pump on your property.

We’ve gathered the best sump pumps for homeowners who aren’t afraid of a little DIY work. In addition, we’ve included some basic information about sump pump installation for beginners.

How Do Sump Pumps Work? Most sump pumps have a sensor that activates them automatically once the water has reached a specific level inside the sump. Then, it starts pumping the water out to a particular draining location you selected during the installation process. A sump pump must be connected to your home power 24/7 and always ready for action. It would be best if you plugged your sump pump into a ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) outlet. Note that if the power goes out and you don’t have a backup generator or battery backup pump, it won’t work. Courtesy of The Home Depot

How to Choose the Right Sump Pump For You When you look for a sump pump, there are two types of sump pumps to choose from: pedestal pumps and submersible pumps. Pedestal Pump: These types of sump pumps are the most affordable. The engine sits on a shaft not touching the water, which can overheat if it works non-stop for an extended period.

These types of sump pumps are the most affordable. The engine sits on a shaft not touching the water, which can overheat if it works non-stop for an extended period. Submersible Sump Pump: As the name suggests, submersible sump pumps sit at the bottom of the sump. Yes, they are waterproof and will work even under water. Other factors you should consider when buying a sump pump are the horsepower (HP), which usually run from 1/4 HP to 1 HP, and the pump’s capacity to push and lift water out, which is measured in gallons-per-hour (GPH). If you have a tall basement make sure you get a powerful motor so it can push all the water out. Read More: The Best Tankless Water Heaters to Buy

How to Install a Sump Pump Now, if you are ready to get your hands a little dirty, you will need your digging and some power tools (jackhammer and shovels), pipes, cement, and good meals for the weekend to power through. The sump pump manual will list all the tools, equipment, and supplies needed. Create a hole on the ground where the sump will sit. The spot should be in the lowest point of your basement or where you notice water sitting.

Install the sump basin level with the basement floor and secure it around it. You may need to add gravel or create a cement base where the pump will sit. Check the manufacturer’s instructions on this.

Now, place the pump inside the sump and install the check valve.

Prepare your pipes or hose and create the draining system where the water will be pushed out. You will have to run your draining pipe against the basement wall and make a hole to run the line outside and away from your home foundation.

Connect the sump pump to a GFCI outlet, add water to the sump, and run the pump to ensure there are no leaks and it works perfectly. Remember that sump pumps turn on and off automatically once they reach a specific water level inside the basin. Now that you have some sump pump knowledge get ready to select the best pump for you. Scroll through our top picks for the best DIY-friendly sump pumps.

1. Superior Pump 91330 1/3 HP BEST OVERALL The Superior Pump 91330 is our best overall pick for good reasons. It is one the most DIY-friendly when it comes to installation. This best-seller comes with a 1-1/4 inch NPT discharge and a ¾-inch hose garden hose adapter that will eliminate any plumbing work after you have installed the pump inside the basin. Furthermore, the horsepower is 1/3, allowing you to pump out up to 2,400 GPH and can push water out of up to 25 feet. This pump won’t disappoint you. Specs HP: 1/3

GPH: Up to 2,400

Type: Submersible Courtesy of Amazon Superior Pump 91330 1/3 HP $64.99 Buy Now on Amazon

2. Superior Pump 92541 1/2 HP

RUNNER UP

This little but powerful submersible sump pump is made to last and is one of the easiest to install, and will keep the water out of your basement in no time. The 924541 model has 1/2 HP with a capacity to pump up to 3,300 GPH. It is made of cast iron and stainless steel and comes with a ten-foot extension cord.

Specs

HP: 1/2

GPH: Up to 3,300

Type: Submersible

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Wayne ESP25 Upgraded 12-Volt Battery Backup System

BEST BATTERY BACKUP

Although this may take you a little longer to install and more money to buy, it is a wise investment, especially if you live in an area where the electricity goes out. The Wayne ESP25 system is paired with a 12-volt battery backup that kicks in immediately if you lose power. If you are worried about the battery run time, it can pump out up to 10,000 gallons of water on a single charge. Note that you must buy the WAYNE WSB1275 75 AH battery backup separately.

Specs

HP: 1/3

GPH: up to 2,900

Type: Submersible

Courtesy of Amazon

4. The Basement Watchdog Model BWSP BEST FEATURES The Watchdog BWSP model offers some of the most comprehensive features anyone can ask for. It allows you to monitor 24/7 with the basement controller, comes with a dual float switch, and you can connect it to your Wi-Fi network. Download the Basement Watchdog app and get real-time notifications on the status of your pump. In addition to being a smart sump pump, it is also powerful, offering 1 HP, providing enough power to pump up to 1,850 at ten feet or up to 2,600 GPH at ground level. You need to buy the battery separately. Specs HP: 1

GPH: up to 1,850 to 2,600

Type: Submersible

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Green Expert 1/4 HP Submersible BEST DEAL This Green Expert pump is not only a great price, but it is the easiest to install in our roundup. It comes with a 1/4 HP, a 25-foot long power cord and a pumping capacity of up to 1,600 GPH. You can connect it to a garden hose or its regular 1-1/4-inch discharge hose for fast capacity pumping. Note that this pump starts running once you plug it in. So keep that in mind when purchasing it. Specs HP: 1/4

GPH: up to 1,600

Type: Submersible Courtesy of Amazon Green Expert 1/4 HP Submersible $64.99 $69.99 7% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

6. Green Expert 1HP Sump Pump BEST MULTI-USE Whether you use it as your designated sump pump in your basement or to pump water out of your pool or jacuzzi, this powerful 1HP sump pump will do it in no time. The pump is made of stainless steel, pumps up to 4,000 GPH, and can lift water up to 32 feet. Plus, it comes with a 25-foot cord and three different adapters for discharge hoses to use the kind of plumbing you prefer. Specs HP: 1

GPH: up to 4,000

Type: Submersible Courtesy of Amazon Green Expert 1HP Sump Pump $99.99 $109.99 9% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

7. 1/2 HP Stainless Steel Pedestal Sump Pump

The 1/2 HP stainless steel pedestal sump pump is made of stainless steel, is corrosion resistant, and will keep your basement dried in no time. The pump can pump water out at a 4,600 GPH capacity at ground level and up to 3,420 at 10 feet of height. In addition, it comes with an 8-foot cord, a 1- 1/4 NPT discharge, and three years of warranty. Specs HP: 1/2

GPH: up to 4,600

Type: Pedestal Courtesy of The Home Depot 1/2 HP Stainless Steel Pedestal Sump Pump $199.00 Buy Now

