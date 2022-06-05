Make the Most of Your Above Ground Pool With These Fun, Must-Have Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Being able to spend time in a swimming pool is one of the best things about summertime, so for those with the space, investing in the ability to escape the heat, play games with friends or even exercise makes installing a pool worthwhile. But if you’re going to really get the most of your time in the water, you need all the right tools.

There are a number of above ground pool accessories related to general maintenance and cleanliness that every pool owner should consider essential, regardless of how you use your pool. These include:

But in terms of fun and relaxing, those above ground pool essentials aren’t particularly exciting. That’s why SPY has found the 11 best above ground pool accessories. We’ve included everything from in-pool speakers to shaded lounging areas, as well as a couple of extra above ground pool accessories for keeping things in good shape. We’re confident there’s something to get every kind of pool owner excited for the up-and-coming pool season.

1. GoSports Splash Hoop 360 Pool Basketball Game

BEST OVERALL

The No. 1 goal of owning a pool has to be having fun. That’s why you need this GoSports Splash Hoop 360 Pool Basketball Game. Whether you play with friends, family or just against yourself, this floating game is sure to deliver plenty of lasting memories. The four-piece set includes the hoop, a pump and two basketballs. It’s available in red or blue and comes backed by more than 3,500 five-star ratings from pool owners who are already enjoying themselves.

2. Intex Mega Chill Inflatable Floating Cooler

BEST COOLER

Forget getting out of the pool to grab another drink. With this Intex Mega Chill Inflatable Floating Cooler, you’ll always have an ice-cold beverage within reach. This 35-inch diameter inflatable is made from a tough vinyl and features five built-in cup holders and two snack trays. For added convenience, you’ll find two grab handles and Intex’s Connect ‘n Float system, which allows you to tether your cooler to other Intex inflatables.

3. Free Swimming Baby Inflatable Swim Float Seat Boat

BEST FOR BABIES

Why should adults have all the fun? Pick up this Free Swimming Baby Inflatable Swim Float Seat Boat to give your baby the ride of their life (to date). This fun inflatable comes in four different styles, each with its own unique features. It’s made from a strong and durable PVC material to ensure longterm use, and other notable elements include the comfortable cut-out seat, a sound-making horn and a multi-airbag construction.

4. LOFTEK LED Dimmable Floating Pool Lights

BEST DECORATION

If you enjoy evening dips in your pool, adding a set of these LOFTEK LED Dimmable Floating Pool Lights is a must. The cordless balls are available in sizes ranging from 6 to 24 inches in diameter and in a range of different colors and brightnesses. Each light can be controlled individually using the built-in button or remote control. Furthermore, these rechargeable lights provide up to 10 hours of lighting from single charge.

5. FindUWill Premium Swimming Pool Hammock

BEST HAMMOCKS

These FindUWill Premium Swimming Pool Hammocks make relaxing in your pool simple. Each of the two hammocks included in every pack sports a smart, inflatable-ended design, ensuring your head and legs remain above the water. Alternatively, turn 90 degrees and enjoy the support of two inflatable armrests. In addition, these impressively reviewed inflatables can be rolled up or packed down flat for easy transport or storage.

6. Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Bluetooth Speaker

BEST SPEAKER

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Bluetooth Speaker is one of the more expensive waterproof speakers, but we also think it’s the best. The pearl-blasted aluminum is sturdy yet stylish, and the waterproof leather strap is great for carrying or hanging. The IP67 rating means that it is dust-tight, and can be (and has been) fully submerged in water.

7. Inflatable Pool Volleyball Game Set

BEST VOLLEYBALL SET

The iBaseToy Inflatable Pool Volleyball Game Set is sure to be enjoyed by adults and kids alike. This 118-inch long pool addition creates the ideal environment for some fun — or deeply competitive — playtime. The net is supplied with two volleyballs, ropes and sandbags to allow for easier installation in either above or in-ground pools. In addition, you can choose from four different net styles, including dolphin- and coconut tree–themed options.

8. Intex 29080E B00GSPHTLY Foot Bath

BEST FOR KEEPING WATER CLEAN

When people are in and out of the pool all the time, it’s easy for their feet to transer grass cuttings, dirt and other debris into the pool water. By installing this Intex 29080E B00GSPHTLY Foot Bath between your pool and the outside world, you’ll have a protective barrier keeping unwanted dirt at bay. The footprint-shaped bath is made from durable plastic and features anti-slip bumps in the base to help everyone stay on their feet. The three-gallon capacity bath can also connect to all Intex pool ladders for a more secure hold.

9. Intex 58292EU Canopy Inflatable

BEST DRY LOUNGING SPACE

With its impressive amount of out-of-water lounging space, this Intex 58292EU Canopy Inflatable gives pool-goers an ideal place to chill out, relax and enjoy the water without having to actually sit in it. The popular inflatable has also received more than 2,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users and includes a detachable fabric sun shade to put you in control of your sun exposure. Additionally, the two built-in cup holders and surrounding rope complete what could easily become your new favorite pool accessory.

10. Premium Guard Above Ground Pool Fence

BEST FENCE

Surrounding your pool with this Premium Guard Above Ground Pool Fence is a simple way to simultaneously increase pool safety and give it a more enclosed feel. The eight section kit is easily installed thanks to its modular design that fits together and has pre-drilled holes. The fence is made from a UV-protected, rust-resistant PVC resin and can attach to a pool’s existing braces. Handily, the fence is great at keeping inflatables in your pool, as well as storing them when fed through the fence struts.

11. Sun2Solar Blue Rectangle Solar Cover

BEST SOLAR COVER

If you don’t want to install a hefty, often expensive heater for your pool, you may prefer to opt for this Sun2Solar Blue Rectangle Solar Cover. It’s available in a range of different shapes and sizes and comes backed by more than 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users. In addition to protecting your pool from foreign bodies, the cover heats the pool using the sun’s UV light and minimizes the amount of water lost to evaporation at the same time. Furthermore, the cover comes in either blue or gray and can be cut to fit perfectly inside irregularly shaped pools.

