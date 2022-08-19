These Adult Loft Beds Are Elegant and Amazing Space-Savers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you want to turn your beds into bunk beds, so there is more room for activities? Well, it isn’t only a dream in the world of Step Brothers. It’s finally time to save space in your bedroom and transform your bed into a high-rise adult loft bed to make room for your desk, workout equipment, dresser and more — because bunk beds don’t have to be for kids.

While some might find adult loft beds a bit juvenile, any adult living in a large city will know that bedroom space and storage are a luxury. Full-fledged adults living in cities like New York, Tokyo, London, Chicago and many more are choosing to heighten their sleep by lofting their beds to make space for the rest of their furniture. Considering that city apartments typically have higher ceilings, to begin with, adult loft beds don’t make you feel like you’re being crammed up against your ceiling either. Adult loft beds also come in various sizes to ensure you won’t have to buy a new mattress.

Worried about your weight? You might have heard that most bunk beds can only handle a certain amount of weight. While this is true, adult loft beds are made to hold much more than your average kids’ bunk bed. You’ll feel safe climbing up and laying down.

If you’re interested in lofting your bed to save space in your bedroom, note that it’s the right choice if you’re even thinking about it. You can’t part ways with your furniture, and you do not have enough space with your bed taking up as much room as it does, so it’s finally time to make the purchase.

Read on and check out the best adult loft beds in 2022 and figure out which is best for your needs.

1. Walker Edison Furniture Modern Loft Bed

BEST OVERALL

Accommodate your space in any way you need with the Walker Edison Furniture modern loft bed. This durable full loft is 71 inches high and can easily fit an entire full-sized mattress. There isn’t a box spring needed to get this baby up and running, saving you tons of time and money. The loft bed is quite minimalistic and doesn’t offer any method of storage, but it has more than enough room to fit a dresser and desk or an entire bedroom leisure setup without a problem. There are ladders at the head and foot of the bed so you can easily get up, and the bed can support a full 250 with ease. Your space a little too small for a full? No worries, this baby comes in a few different sizes, including a couple of twin options.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. IKEA STORÅ Loft Bed

RUNNER UP

It shouldn’t be surprising that IKEA has an excellent loft bed option for small spaces. Like our prior pick, this full loft bed takes quite a minimalist approach and creates tons of room for whatever your heart desires underneath. It’s made of solid wood, so it’s durable and keeps you feeling safe up top. Depending on your liking, the ladder can be mounted onto the bed on either the right or left side. The best part is that because it is from Ikea, you can have somebody come and set it up for you for a little bit of an extra cost. If you’ve ever tried setting up anything from Ikea in the past, you’ll know damn well how handy that can be.

Courtesy of IKEA

3. Hillsdale Furniture Full Highlands Loft Bed White

BEST WITH DRESSER

Take the modern loft bed up a notch by adding this attached dresser to the mix. This pristine white loft bed will brighten up your room and leave your space looking clean even when it isn’t. If you typically only use your closet and run out of storage space, this is a great option to snag because it comes with a handy dresser. On top of the dresser are two shelves for decoration or more storage. Kids and adults alike will love this space-saving sleeper.

Courtesy of Target

4. Meritline Twin Bunk Bed

BEST BUNK BEDS

If you’re looking for a solid twin bed option for a guest bedroom in the house, look no further than this twin bunk bed from Meritline. It has quite the unique setup by giving us a classic top bunk and an unusual yet creative lower bunk pushed to one side. At the bottom, you can also find shelving options for decoration and storage and a small desk for working. The top bunk can hold up to around 220 lbs, so it’s a stellar option for adults. This is quite the clean option in the house and great to have if you rent your home from time to time on Airbnb to get that extra bed space in your listing.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Wayfair Asten Twin Platform

BEST STORAGE

Storage, storage, storage. If you’re willing to ditch the open space underneath for a slew of storage that will allow you to fit just about anything you could need, check out this twin platform loft bed from Wayfair. This twin bed option is more or less geared towards kids, but we love this as a loft bed for adults for a multitude of reasons. First and foremost, it can hold up to 250 lbs so that you will feel safe up top no matter what. Also, it rids the need for a desk, dresser or closet in your room. The bed has a tiny desk with a retractable desk which is great for those currently working from home. Also, it has four large drawers in the front to hold socks, underwear, jeans and tees. Right next to the drawers, two doors open into a half-closet and a secret hideout. Make it your secret Netflix den, or simply use it as a walk-in closet or storage space. It’s up to you!

Courtesy of Wayfair

6. West Elm Mid-Century Loft Bed

BEST DESK

Maybe you don’t need all of the storage space in the world. If you’re looking to add a little extra space under your bed but want to include a desk, check out this mid-century loft from West Elm. This baby is as timeless as it gets and is made with sustainably sourced wood that’s kiln-dried to keep this guy sturdy and safe. It easily fits a full-sized bed and doesn’t need a box spring. Keep your room looking stylish, cozy and modern with this handsome option.

Courtesy of West Elm

7. Scanica Stairway Full Loft Bed

BEST STAIRS

Most loft beds come with ladders. While that’s fine for kids, some of us adults using loft beds would rather do just about anything else before climbing a ladder. Behold: an adult loft bed with stairs. Yes, stairs. Climb up safely with this loft bed you can’t have any accidents on because you won’t ever slip off a ladder again! Here’s where it gets crazy — each step is a drawer made for storage, so you can choose to store just about anything you want inside. How’s that for a two-for-one?

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Milo Full Loft Bed With Desk

BEST DESIGN

A more elegant alternative to the metal look, the Milo Full Loft Bed in white is one of the best loft beds. Its clean, airy aesthetic automatically elevates any bedroom to sanctuary status. With built-in cubbies, a desk, and multiple drawers, it’s an all-in-one storage solution with thoughtful built-ins that saves space while creating a cozy haven up top. It is a must-have for small apartment dwellers and students and accommodates a full-sized mattress.

Courtesy of West Elm

9. Manor Park Full-Size Premium Metal Loft Bed

NO FRILLS

This Manor Park set-up can hold a full-sized mattress and features guard rails with a basic metal loft bed in black. At just under $230, it has all the necessary features and room beneath for a dresser, chair or desk. Although the bed does feature two ladders on each side, the rungs are thin and spaced relatively far apart. Still, with its 250-pound capacity, it’s one of the best loft beds for anyone on a budget.

Courtesy of Walmart

10. Camaflexi Full-Sized Concord Junior Loft Bed

BEST MID-HEIGHT

The idea of a loft bed close to a ceiling isn’t appealing to some people. Whether you’re tall or don’t need space for a desk beneath, this mid-height loft bed offers a slightly lower solution with a more manageable ladder. It’s made from solid pine wood, and its ladder can be placed on either side, adding to this piece’s versatility. A crowd pleaser, this is available in twin and full-sized options and five different colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Camilla & James Full Metal Loft Bed With Desk

BEST INDUSTRIAL STYLE

With thick rungs and an integrated desk, this black bed has an industrial feel that gives a downtown loft feel to any space. It features a ladder on the front and the side and doesn’t require a foundation since it comes with metal slats. Along with the desk, there’s shelving and additional space for storage and seating. If you’re looking for a space-saving statement piece with a contemporary style, consider the Camilla & James Metal Loft.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Full Analise Metal Loft Bed with Wood Desk

BEST KEYBOARD TRAY ADDITION

Available in black, white and silver, the Analise Metal Loft Bed features space for a full-sized mattress and comes with a wood desk and keyboard tray. One of the best loft beds for students or new grads, this ergonomic setup has a complete workstation that makes for a comfortable work-from-home setup and encourages productivity. Already have a desk? Turn the bottom into storage space or entertainment nook to watch TV and play video games.

Courtesy of Target

13. Camaflexi Tribeca Full-Size High Loft Bed

HONORABLE MENTION

The leaning look of this ladder has a farmhouse-inspired look and less of a bunk bed vibe, which straight up-and-down ladders can create. Plus, the ladder can be placed on either side of the bed, which gives you more possibilities in all kinds of spaces. While it doesn’t have a built-in workstation, there’s more than enough room for mini-fridges, bean bags and more. Sold in a matte gray or white finish.

Courtesy of Home Depot

14. DHP Simona Twin Loft Bed With Desks/Shelving

BEST SHELVING

A shelving unit and loft bed in one, the Simona bed by DHP may only be twin-size, but it more than makes up for it with generous shelving options on either side. If you’re on the search for an attractive workstation and don’t mind sacrificing a bit of bed space, this multifunctional creation is the way to go. Perfect for curating a mini library or holding all your paperwork, this twin bed also makes an ideal guest bed.

Courtesy of Home Depot

15. Francis Lofts & Bunks Queen Loft Bed

BEST QUEEN

Although this elegant bed is significantly pricier than any other options, it’s one of the only queen-sized loft bed frames sold online. With incredibly durable aluminum construction and tons of customization options like ceiling height, guard rail and color, this is one of the best loft beds to splurge on as a long-term investment that’ll last years. Superb for couples living in tiny homes, condos, home offices or studio apartments.

Courtesy of Francis Lofts & Bunks

16. Casa Collection Urbano King Loft Bed

BEST KING

Step it up with this massive space-saving king-long bed fully equipped with everything you need. The bed features interior and exterior closet space to fully transform your bedroom into something more functional than what you signed up for. The bed comes with two sets of stairs on either side that both have drawers for storage, which is perfect for couples. There are nightstands on either side so you can place your phone, a lamp and other knickknacks you might need at your bedside. Underneath is a massive closet area with numerous cubbies and drawers for safekeeping. There are even two closets in total, so couples sharing the space can have one. The Urbano is perfect for any couple living in a small space and will fully modernize your current bedroom tremendously.

Courtesy of Casa Collection

17. Francis Lofts & Bunks California King Loft Bed

BEST CALIFORNIA KING

Go above and beyond (if you have space) and splurge on this massive California king, perfect for saving space and living luxuriously at the same time. This bed will give you all the space in the world when sleeping and keep your lower level bedless so you can throw all kinds of furniture underneath. It’s excellent for studio apartments, condos, couples and not to mention, tall people. This bed can hold up to 2,000 lbs, so you will be safe even if you’re chilling up with your fridge.

Courtesy of Francis Lofts & Bunks

Buy a Bed with Built-In Storage and You’ll Wonder Why You Didn’t Upgrade Sooner