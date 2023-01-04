Goodbye Harsh Water, Hello Purified H20: Amazon Discounted a Ton of Brita Products Today Only

If you’re anything like us and enjoy the great taste of purified water, then today is your lucky day. Amazon is giving online shoppers a chance to say goodbye to drinking hard water and receive up to 47% off on Brita filtering products.

The remarkable sale spans deals on water pitchers, filters, dispensers, and even reusable water bottles. As we know it, each year millions of plastic water bottles are wreaking havoc on the environment, clogging our oceans and landfills to no end. And what better way to save our planet (and money in our pockets) than investing in a water filter or switching to an insulated bottle that keeps your H20 ice cold all day long?

In addition to reducing pollution, having a Brita filter removes harmful contaminants such as chlorine, copper, mercury, cadmium, and zinc, giving users water that is delectable and safe to drink in areas with poor water quality. Brita filters can be used for homes with well water that is municipally treated, but the company recommends changing their filters more often when used with well water.

Selecting the best Brita option boils down to your own personal preference and needs. Whether you’re looking to preserve fridge and countertop space or want something sleek to hold your filtered water when you’re on the go, there’s something for everyone in this knockout sale. Check out SPY’s top picks for the best Brita offerings.

BEST OVERALL $28.34 $53.79 47% off This large Brita water filter pitcher makes it easy to keep purified water in the fridge. It’s made without BPA and includes a Smart Light indicator telling you when it’s time to replace and change your filter.

best travel option $31.74 $41.49 23% off Are you always on the go? This 32-ounce Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle will have your water tasting water even when you’re away from home. Designed to reduce the taste and odor of chlorine in your drinking water, this reusable bottle is packed with its own personal Brita filter that lasts approximately two months. Thanks to the double-wall insulated design, the water stays cold and refreshing inside.

Courtesy of Amazon best everyday filter $26.31 $30.49 14% off If you want to eliminate trips to the sink for refilling, consider the standard Everyday style Brita. It’s the perfect size for large families who want to fill ten glasses of water or three 24-ounce water bottles in one pour. In addition, this is BPA-free and 10.7” high. It has a sticker indicator instead of an electronic feature to help users keep track of filter replacement schedules, which helps to keep this an affordable option.

best countertop brita $44.00 $53.99 19% off The Brita Stream UltraMax Water Filter Dispenser is up to the task if you need a lot of water. An excellent option for large families or workplaces, the UltraMax can hold 25 cups of water or fill eight 24-ounce water bottles in one pour. UltraMax’s slim countertop design allows users to free up space in the fridge. We also like that the UltraMax can still fit inside most fridges, making it an excellent option for people who prefer their water cold. The BPA-free UltraMax has a precision-pour spigot and a SmartLight filter indicator that helps users know when it’s time to change their filter.