Amazon Is Giving Away Free Prime Student Memberships Right Now

As students begin heading back into the classroom for a new year of learning, SPY editors have been keeping track of more back-to-school deals than we can count.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been marveling over $299 iPads, 50% off Chromebooks, and savings on everyday essentials such as colored pencils (which are on sale for less than a dollar), the best backpacks for college students, and markers. You name it, and we’ve found great deals on it. But nothing we’ve found is quite as exciting as the current deal Amazon is offering on its Prime Student Membership.

Right now, students can get a free 6-month trial of Amazon’s Prime Student, which then transitions into a $7.49 per month payment thereafter if you don’t cancel by the end of the trial.

With a free Prime Student membership, you’ll also get a ton of free perks that you don’t normally get with a standard Prime membership:

6 months of LinkedIn Premium

Access to Prime Video

Access to Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99/Month

Free Prime delivery

Free 2-hour grovery delivery with Amazon Fresh

1 month of free 24/7 homework help

Unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos

Free food delivery with Grubhub Premium

This is a huge deal for college students (and their parents), to say the least. In addition to these perks, Prime Student reduces the regular $14.99 price tag of traditional Amazon Prime by more than half.

How To Sign Up for a Prime Student Free Trial

If you start the trial now, you’ll be well into your second semester before it ends — all for free. (Pro tip: if you’re not sure you’ll want to continue the service, set a calendar reminder 5 months and 3 weeks from now to cancel the service before the first payment kicks in.)

According to Amazon, there are just three steps to sign up for Prime Student:

Go to Prime Student sign-up

Complete and submit the sign-up form

Look for a verification email, confirm your email address and complete the sign-up process

Students only need to show proof of enrollment and a .edu email address to take advantage of this remarkable deal.

Since its inception in 2017, Amazon Prime Student has basically redefined parental care packages, allowing mom and dad to send all of your needs straight to your dorm via Amazon. Which, by the way, makes it a great gift for college students as well.

Again, students can get 6 months of Prime Student for free. It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so be sure to sign up ASAP to reap all of the benefits this free trial has to offer.

